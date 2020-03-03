Edward Askew announces candidacy for Muscatine County Board of Supervisors

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, Edward Askew announced his candidacy for the District 3 Muscatine County supervisor seat in the Nov. 3 election. The seat is currently held by Scott Sauer.

Askew calls himself a “pro-business blue-dog moderate Democrat with an interest in improving all of Muscatine County for everyone in the county, no matter where you live.”

In a news release, Askew said he has worked with the No Slag Muscatine County group in a not-for-profit manner to focus on repair and improvement needs of gravel roads in the county. He said repairs would start with replacing what he considers toxic slag with quality limestone gravel, replacing damaged culverts and cleaning ditches.

"In addition, I want to focus on economic drivers for the county that include reinvesting in the Muscatine County Fair, interacting with each county municipality’s business development groups from Conesville to Muscatine and reinstate the economic development committee to advance all issues that will help the quality of life for all residents of the county,” he said.

Askew could not be reached for further comment on Tuesday.

He also wants the county to establish a formal complaint tracking system for residents, similar to the ones he has audited.

A campaign website addresses other issues including mental health care, flood control, inter-county coordination and more. The site is located at askewforsupervisor.com.

