Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) on Thursday recognized the 27 students who graduated from Muscatine Community College’s (MCC) High School Equivalency (HSE) program with a special ceremony at Muscatine High School.

This year’s graduates are Jessica Alvarado, Yancy Bailey, Blake Barber, Caleb Bleiu, Nicole Bristol, Erica Delano, Austin DeMeyer, Maya Garrido, Nicolas Garrido, Dylan Grage, Katlin Graham, Lucas Graves, Heath Halling, Katlyn Isom, Steven Kisner, Connor Lewis, Issac Mariani, Gabriella Murray, Max Paetz, Eleazar Perez, Andrea Reyes, Arianna Rios, Shelby Ritchie, Alejandra Segura, Aubrey Skidmore, Connie Smith and Eric Teel.

Throughout the program’s history, it has allowed those from late teens to middle and older ages to receive their HSE diploma, thus allowing them to pursue further goals in their career aspects as well as feel personally satisfied with their achievement.

“Our program is really important for those who didn’t make it in the traditional classroom setting,” said Karri Frank, MCC’s assistant dean of adult education. “Sometimes it’s for students who got really behind in their graduation credits because (during the pandemic) the online platform didn’t work for them, but we’re also serving students who are a lot older, and we have graduates in our program that are in their 50s and 60s who maybe never got their HSE because for whatever reason they dropped out.”

In order to earn their diploma, students must take the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) and receive minimum average scores in the test’s five subject areas, including reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies. An overall minimum average score is also required.

Featured in this year’s graduates ceremony were remarks from EICC administrators, program staff, and four of this year’s graduates. Family, and community partners were invited to help celebrate the achievements of these students.

“We’ve had a lot of students this year who have had to overcome a lot of obstacles,” Frank said, adding that while some students didn’t pass their tests the first time around, others have had to travel to other locations for individual tutoring instruction or had to juggle children, full-time jobs and other responsibilities during their time with the program.

“But they’re still here, trying to get through our program so they can be successful,” she said. “It’s been really encouraging this year to see how many students have stuck with it even though they’ve had a lot of obstacles. It’s taken a lot of perseverance on their part … and this is a huge accomplishment for them.”

In addition to their HSE diploma, students who complete the program have received a scholarship for three credit hours from either a credit or non-credit EICC career class from the college to help them continue their education.

The EICC HSE program provides services free-of-charge to all who qualify, which includes most students. For more information about the HSE program or its availability, visit https://eicc.edu/classes-programs/pathway/culinary-education/ged-hiset/.

