Eight Louisa County elected officials may get raises in 2021

However, Schweitzer pointed out the salaries in both of those counties were higher than the comparable Louisa County salaries, with the exceptions being the salaries paid to the supervisors and the sheriff in Guthrie County.

Bryan Hoben and Dave Wilson, who represented the board of supervisors on the compensation board, argued the 7% increases were too high. Hoben said he was worried the increases would impact the county’s low-income residents, while Wilson suggested insurance, hours and other benefits given to county employees actually meant larger paychecks.

Leanne Black, who represented Hayes, said the impact of low wages was beginning to impact staffing in the courthouse, pointing out two members of Frank’s treasurer’s office staff had recently resigned to take other jobs.

Eventually, Black moved to accept Schweitzer’s suggested increases and her motion was seconded by Laurie Salazar, who represented Frank on the compensation board.

Voting in favor were Black, Salazar, Schweitzer and Greg Johnson, who represented Parsons. Hoben and Wilson voted no.

The recommendation will now be presented to the board of supervisors, who may either accept the proposal or reduce all the increases by the same percentage. The supervisors cannot increase the recommended boost.

All new wages would go into effect on July 1, 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0