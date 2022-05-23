Eight Muscatine students win ImpactLife's Student Impact Award

MUSCATINE — ImpactLife has honored eight Muscatine students for their blood donations.

Nariah Einfeldt, Grace Williams, Paige Mathias, Cecilia Ocampo, Nalani Burback, Elizabeth Mills, Kiley Randoll and Keaira Lick received Student Impact Awards for 2022.

The award is for students who completed one of three activities while in high school: Donated blood at least six times, recruited at least six new blood donors or hosted a local blood drive. They receive a certificate and a red cord to wear during their graduation ceremony.

Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said Muscatine had “very strong representation" and was an example of students working together to help others.

“I just think it’s really remarkable that we do have eight students in Muscatine who have reached that impact criteria for their high school,” Winn said. “I know (Muscatine High School) has had strong blood drives through their student leadership groups, and we really appreciate it. I was at the high school for one of their drives in February of this year, and it was just a very nice event. You could feel the enthusiasm around it.”

Winn said ImpactLife wanted to show its appreciation to these students for their efforts in helping fill the blood supply and to encourage other students to follow in their footsteps.

“When we think about the future and who our blood donors will be in the long term, we know that we need younger people to kind of come through and get to know what the blood center does and the importance of having a blood center in order to help make sure we have a long-term future set of leaders who will be a part of our mission for years to come,” Winn said.

For more information, go to bloodcenter.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.