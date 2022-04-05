Eighth and Lucas in Muscatine closed for six weeks as part of West Hill Sewer Separation

MUSCATINE – The intersection at West Eighth and Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic for the next six weeks, weather permitting, as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project, city officials said in a news release.

Limited access will be permitted on Lucas Street from Main Street on the east side of the intersection and from Busch Street on the west side, the release said. Limited access will be permitted on West Eighth from Broadway to the Lucas street intersection. The Whicher intersection will remain open. General contractor Haggerty Earthworks, L.L.C. plans to close Climer Street from West Eighth to High starting Wednesday. Local traffic only will be permitted as sanitary and storm sewer separation work begins.

The contractor hopes to keep all driveways accessible for residents as possible from Busch to Main on Lucas and from West Eighth to High on Climer. Periodic closures will occur as underground work progresses. Full closures will occur during the removal and replacement of the pavement from curb to curb. Residents will be notified in advance of full closures.

Sewer project work on Lucas Street in 2022 will focus on the area from Busch Street to the curve in Lucas Street just past Green Street and include the 900, 1300, 1400, and 1500 blocks. Sewer work on Climer Street in 2022 will begin in the 700 block of Climer and move toward the Lucas intersection.

Additionally, two emergency repairs will be done on Hershey Avenue and Liberty Street, which are part of the 2022 full-depth patching program. The repairs are nearly complete but lane restrictions may continue into mid-April as concrete replacement continues. Once emergency repairs are completed, Heuer Construction Inc. will move to 1608 Cedar Street.

Also included as part of the 2022 contract is Isett Avenue, Houser Street, Stewart Road, Robin Road, Frontage Road, and Dewitt Avenue. Additional emergency repairs may be added if time and money remain in the contract.

