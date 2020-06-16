Elam: ‘We may not have won a big war this session or this weekend, but we did win a small battle.”

Elam discussed changes to mental health legislation made by the state house over the weekend. She said she had spoken with several state legislators regarding mental health funding and children's services and about what issues the region was facing. The region has had to cut its budget several times in the past year.

She said Rep. Joel Fry, Dist. 27, chair of the HHS budget committee, was upset initially because he was concerned inaccurate information was sent. It turned out some of the pieces were supposed to be specifically for Polk County, which is its own region.

She also said during the weekend’s debates Rep. Gary Mohr, Dist. 94, asked to send an email regarding the budget situation. Elam explained in the email that the region had taken it upon itself to cut services to live within the budget. Over the last year $3 million has had to be cut from the region’s budget. She said this was compared to Polk County, which did not need to make cuts.

“Obviously we weren’t going to get any money this session, but I think it sets the stage for next session and we know there will be more regions in the same predicament that we are,” Elam said. ‘We may not have won a big war this session or this weekend, but we did win a small battle.”

Elam also reported the amended management plan would be presented to the Department of Human Services Thursday. She commented three other regions would be presenting their plans on the same day. Elam said she has met with every county and discussed the new 28E agreement for the region, which is supposed to be done next week. The governing board also discussed the opening of Eagle View Behavioral Health in Bettendorf.

