Name: Kas Kelly
Age: 63
Residence: Muscatine
Occupation: Civil, Family and Divorce Mediator
Qualifications: 12 years Muscatine County Supervisor, 20 years executive director of a non-profit, owned and operated a small business and worked in a factory. A wife, mom and grandma. An organizer and life-long learner. I have what it takes.
Please assess the level of services provided by the Recorder’s office, and how could it improve?
After assessing the services, I realized it is not the level of services in question, but people not knowing what services are provided. No one knows where the office is located, who the recorder is, or what their tax dollars are paying for. So, my answer is elect me as your next Muscatine County Recorder and I will do the job and continue to be active in the community to get the word out about the Recorder's Office and the services provided.
What are your qualifications to be County Recorder?
Being a recorder is so much more than keeping records. It is being a leader, hard worker, devoted to the job and the County. Being willing to work the hours needed to get the job done and doing it. Making sure all staff have the appropriate training and certifications to do the job and paid accordingly. Willingness to work with the public in a professional manner. The good news is, I have all those skills.
What steps have, or should, the recorder’s office take to improve transparency and access to public documents?
The Recorder's office and the records held within are governed by Iowa code. Public documents are public and are available.
Documents that were scanned years ago, and saved to disks need to be indexed and uploaded to the state website. It appears the part-time staff that was cut to save money by the present recorder, should have remained long enough to complete that project, thereby getting those documents available. Vital records: Birth certificates — 1990 to present, Death Certificates — 1954 to present and Marriage Certificates — 1954 to present are available statewide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.