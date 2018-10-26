Name: Sarah Bodman Hearst
Age: 44
Residence: Muscatine, Iowa
Occupation: Muscatine County Recorder
Qualifications: I have been an honest, hardworking recorder for the last three years. I have 20 years of experience with Muscatine County, 18 of them in the recorder’s office. I started as a clerk and worked my way to the position I have today. I have trained and worked every job in the office, and continue to stay up to date on certifications and laws pertaining to each department.
Please assess the level of services provided by the Recorder’s office, and how it can improve?
We are continually updating our systems to stay current with technology. The State of Iowa is providing us with access to more records continually. Right now you can obtain any birth record that occurred in this state from 1990 to current in our local office. Death and marriage records are now in a state wide system, also, and these records go back to 1954. These services have been extremely helpful and time saving to the citizens of Muscatine County. In the near future we will be obtaining a new DNR system for registering off road vehicles, boats and snowmobiles, as well as all hunting and fishing licenses. This system should make transferring and obtaining licenses easier. Electronic recording has also helped cut turnaround time on recording real estate transactions, which are available online at iowalandrecords.org.
What are your qualifications to be county recorder?
I am currently trained and licensed in each department in the office, with 18 years of experience. I work with these systems every day and stay up to date on the rules and codes that govern these areas. Working these areas every day, I have been able to cut a part time position that is not needed, this has saved the county thousands of dollars in wages, benefits, and technology.
What steps have, or should, the recorder’s office take to improve transparency and access to public documents?
All real estate records can be viewed in the office as well as on iowalandrecords.org. Military discharge papers are only available to persons of entitlement due to the private information on the document. Vital records can be viewed at any time in our office. We allow as much access as we can without compromising Iowa code. We will continue to try to keep vital records as private as possible under Iowa code.
