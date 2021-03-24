Electronic meetings continue in Louisa County

WAPELLO - Zoom or a similar technology will continue to be used by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, which agreed Tuesday to transmit its future meetings electronically, and encouraged other county departments and boards to follow that lead.
The supervisors formally approved a motion during their regular meeting setting that decision, although they stopped short of enacting a countywide requirement for electronic meetings.
“I believe it gives the residents of our county who cannot make a meeting or will not come to a meeting because of COVID or any other restriction (a chance to attend),” supervisor Brad Quigley said in proposing the motion.
He also pointed out state open meetings proponents he had talked with supported the effort and were attempting to expand Iowa laws to require such meetings.
Initially Quigley indicated his motion was intended to apply to all county meetings, but after learning some formal county boards and commissions might meet in areas not well-served by cell towers, he amended his motion to read “whenever possible.”
“It’s another way to stay transparent,” supervisor Chris Ball said in support of Quigley’s motion.
Bill Small, a local citizen who was attending the meeting, said he also supported the idea, but wondered about the cost.
Auditor Sandi Elliott said the county currently has a Zoom account that costs around $12 a month. She said as long as meetings are held at a different time, any of the county’s offices, boards and commissions could use the account.
“There can only be one meeting at a time,” she said.
After hearing that report, the board approved the motion.
“I believe it’s an excellent idea,” board chair Randy Griffin said.
In other action, the board formally approved a contract with Toolesboro resident Jennifer Smith to vacant around 11 acres of platted, but undeveloped roads and alleys in the unincorporated community between Wapello and Oakville.
Smith had earlier asked the board to vacate the property, explaining the parcels intersected several acres of land she was planning to sell to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF). She said the INHF then intended to transfer the land to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Under the contract, Smith will pay the county $11,550 for the land, with half of the total being made as a down payment upon approval of the contract. Elliott said later that a public hearing on vacating the property will still need to be held.
The board also agreed to a pair of resolutions transferring two tax certificates for a parcel at Hawkeye Woods and another in Columbus Junction to David Brown, Riverside. Brown had requested the action during last week’s board meeting and had agreed to pay the back taxes of $643 on the two properties.
Brown had told the supervisors at the earlier meeting that he intended to use the Hawkeye Woods parcel for recreation and the Columbus Junction lot as a speculative building site.
In final action, the board:
• Directed Elliott to continue investigating a possible switch in the county’s HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act) compliance consultant;
• Approved a Fiscal Year 2022 contract with Louisa County Ambulance Service for $42,864;
• Acknowledged receipt of the Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission 2021 Annual Report as presented by commissioner Kathy Vance;
• Received the weekly secondary roads department update from county engineer Adam Shutt.