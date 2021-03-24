Electronic meetings continue in Louisa County

Auditor Sandi Elliott said the county currently has a Zoom account that costs around $12 a month. She said as long as meetings are held at a different time, any of the county’s offices, boards and commissions could use the account.

“There can only be one meeting at a time,” she said.

After hearing that report, the board approved the motion.

“I believe it’s an excellent idea,” board chair Randy Griffin said.

In other action, the board formally approved a contract with Toolesboro resident Jennifer Smith to vacant around 11 acres of platted, but undeveloped roads and alleys in the unincorporated community between Wapello and Oakville.

Smith had earlier asked the board to vacate the property, explaining the parcels intersected several acres of land she was planning to sell to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF). She said the INHF then intended to transfer the land to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Under the contract, Smith will pay the county $11,550 for the land, with half of the total being made as a down payment upon approval of the contract. Elliott said later that a public hearing on vacating the property will still need to be held.