MUSCATINE — A snack and science ... and technology, engineering, art and math.
That's what more than 50 Muscatine fourth graders will get two afternoons per week until the end of May through Muscatine Community College's STEAM into MCC program.
"It shows them there are all kinds of paths in STEAM," said MCC President Naomi DeWinter, "and there are many ways to get there."
Nearly 75 students wanted to participate in the free program, DeWinter said, but there were only 50 spots available.
After DeWinter pushed for a few extra spots, Muscatine Schools teachers selected 54 students to participate in the nine-week program that introduces them to STEAM-related concepts and careers. Students also learn teamwork, research skills, time management and problem solving through interactive experiments and activities. Classes started the last week of March and will end May 30.
During Thursday's class representatives from Bayer, formerly Monsanto, recapped the previous lesson on sustainability and discussed traits, seeds and genetically modified organisms. Jake Daufeldt, who works in the Crop Sciences Division, showed students videos about sustainable agriculture and how Bayer agronomists, soil and crop scientists, use computer and cellphone technology in the field.
"So, if your parents tell you to put your phones away," he said, "just tell them you're practicing for your future job."
The college has presented the STEAM program for three years and DeWinter said this year is a little different. Local businesses will meet with students more than once, she said, to create a greater depth of understanding of topics and the business itself. Students also keep a lab book to take notes on discussion topics, experiments and activities. She said the program stresses students learn career backgrounds.
"I think it's important that we introduce STEAM activities to the kids that are young," said Bayer Community Outreach Coordinator Chris Boar. "I think studies have shown the younger you can introduce this stuff to them the better it is, and it gets them maybe thinking about future careers they didn't think of before."
Daufeldt has been presenting on behalf of the company since the program started.
"(The program is) a good way to introduce topics and different pieces related to agriculture that they might not get in their regular classrooms," he said, "things that are definitely applicable to Bayer and what we do."
He said it's been fun working with the students because he has a son around the same age. Daufeldt and his family also used to live in Muscatine so he recognized some of the students in the class.
"Knowing what my son is interested in and kind of delivering it based on what might get to them or kind of lighten the mood a little bit seems to help," he said.
For Grant Elementary student Ella Mullikin, the day's activity, making living necklaces, was "really fun."
Each student got a cotton ball, small plastic bag, green bean seed and some yarn. They were told to put the seed inside the cotton ball so it didn't get lost, then instructors came around to spray the cotton ball with water.
The necklace is living because if students keep the necklace in the sun and water it a few times, the seed should sprout. In a couple weeks, students will bring the necklaces back to class to plant the seeds into cups.
Ella was happy about this part of the class because she already likes to garden. She said she grows tomatoes and onions with her grandfather, and when the vegetables are ready, they make salsa. She said she wants to be a scientist or an artist when she gets older.
"I like science a lot," she said. "I like to build things, and I like mixing things together."
Funding for the program was a partnership between the college and Muscatine Community Schools, along with area businesses. In previous years, the program was funded in part by a STEM grant from the state, but the grant was not awarded to the program this year. Central Middle School teacher Casey Edkin has also been involved with the program all three years and said he was glad the college continued with the program despite the loss of grant funding.
"I want to come back, I want to be a part of this," he said about joining on for another year.
Feeling collegiate
Having students participate in the program at the college, he said, only adds to the experience.
"They feel like they're in college," he said. "They get a lanyard and they love that."
Students become familiar with campus, he said, and realize it's not that scary. He said they end up thinking the college is "somewhere I can see myself going."
Having hands-on programs such as STEAM into MCC sparks conversation among students and their families, Edkin said. And it gets kids off of their electronic devices. He said his daughters both participated in the program and wishes there were space for more students. Aside from in-class or science lab experiences, students will also go on a few field trips. In previous years, Edkin said they've visited Kent Research Farm and the HNI model shop where furniture testing is done.
"They get to see things kids would just otherwise never get to see," he said.
He said he couldn't appreciate local businesses enough for being involved in the program. Past presenters include employees from HNI, Stanley Consultants, Kent Corporation, Musco Lighting and Muscatine Power and Water.
"Its fun," said Mulberry Elementary student Tucker Hawkins, "and it's another way to learn things out of school and actually have fun."
He said he likes participating in the activities with his friends in the program. He said he also learned what sustainability means and what makes soil healthy, things he didn't know before.
Even though Tucker hopes to play for the NFL one day like his favorite player, Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots, he said the class has shown him possible "back-up jobs that I want to do."
"I love to watch the kids' eyes light up when they're doing something fun," Boar said. "Last week, we did an experiment where you bury 100 percent cotton underwear in the ground and then in two weeks we'll dig it up." She said the experiment shows students what kinds of microbes are in the soil.
"They get a kick out of that kind of thing," she said, "so that makes it fun."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.