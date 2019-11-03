While Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was answering questions from community members during a rally in Muscatine Sunday, she addressed the need to reunite the Democrats and Republicans.
During the rally at Jefferson Elementary, which drew about 400 people from all over Iowa and Illinois, a lottery was held to ask the Massachusetts Senator a question. Three numbers were drawn to ask her the questions. Other questions dealt with the pay gap between men and women and improving education.
“What would you do to begin the process of uniting Democrats and Republicans,” was the question asked. Warren commented that she wants to be president of all people in the United States, whether they are Democrats, Republicans, or Independents. She said many of the problems impacting the United States are impacting everyone, no matter what political stance they hold.
“There are more things that unite us than divide us,” Warren said. “That means we have something to build from.”
She spoke of kids going off the college and the prices of medical care and childcare as things all Americans have to deal with. She also blamed Republicans for defunding things that the public cares about. Warren gave the example of a wealth tax used to offset student debt.
Addressing the pay gap, Warren said there are things “the President can do all by herself.” She proposed making the pay scales of people employed by companies with government contracts open to government audit. Commenting she is tired of companies that “talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk,” she said companies wanting government contracts needed to show all their numbers of pay.
Another question addressed how Warren planned to help improving the teaching of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in public schools. Warren had spoken at length about her love of teaching. She had taught children with disabilities for a year in public school and after earning her law degree had taught at several law schools.
“I am huge on STEM,” Warren said. “I am also huge on art.”
She said all students learn differently and there has to be a diversity of teaching for all students. She commented the public education system had been set up at a time when it was thought no one under the age of 5 could learn anything. Warren spoke of the importance of universal early education for everyone in the country. She also said the government should fully fund its education system. She also said she wanted local parents and educators to decide what is needed at each school to best educate children.
“There is nothing more important in this country than giving our kids a head start in life,” she said.
While she said there had to be some middle ground in paying for healthcare, she did not mention her plan for healthcare for all. During the rally, she stressed the need for government to work for all the people and not just the top one percent.
