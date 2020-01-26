MUSCATINE — On her second stop in Muscatine, presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren spent the majority of her time answering questions from audience members rather than speaking about her campaign.
With the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses getting closer and interest in her campaign waning as Sen. Bernie Sanders pulls ahead as Joe Biden’s top challenger, The Massachusetts senator addressed a crowd of about 125 in the West Middle School cafeteria Saturday afternoon. She explained her vision of a United States government free of the influence of big money, lobbyists and public relations firms.
During the questioning time with the audience, Dan Clark, a fellow special education teacher, commented that the University of Chicago-based “Doomsday Clock,” a metaphorical clock that measures the world’s proximity to global catastrophe, is now closer to midnight than it has ever been before. On Thursday, scientists moved the clock 20 seconds closer to midnight, signifying humanity is closer to a world cataclysm than it has ever been. Clark asked about the current world situation with the common use of military and little attention being paid to diplomacy.
“The number one job of the commander in chief is to keep America safe,” Warren answered. “We have the finest military on earth and they have agreed to take on any sacrifice. But the heat of it can’t be we ask our military to solve non-military problems.”
Warren stressed the United States needed to use all the tools at its disposal, including a robust diplomatic corps. She said diplomats are the United States’ “eyes and ears around the world.” She said they understand other cultures and are critical in working with other countries. She also stressed the need to “treat our allies better than our foes.”
In answering another question, Warren commented that she is untrusting of Pres. Donald Trump’s current cabinet. With the allegation the current attorney general is working too closely with the president, Warren commented that the problem isn’t only with the attorney general, but also the secretary of education and the director of the Environmental Protection Agency.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think there is some advantage to having the president pick the cabinet because when the system is working like it should, you can hold the president accountable,” she said. “I want to have an attorney general, for example, who believes in the rule of law.”
She said her overall idea was to “get rid of Donald Trump.”
Warren also commented that she planned on finding a secretary of state with plenty of experience, courage and a commitment to the United States.
Warren also blamed “corruption” in Washington, D.C. for many laws such as things to govern climate change, drug prices and monitor the oil industry.
“The good news is I have the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate,” Warren said. ‘The bad news is I need the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.