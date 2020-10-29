Entrepreneurship class draws city support from Columbus Junction

“The goal is to get students involved, but a lot of what we talked about was from an adult perspective. If we were to get a student in there, it might be from a student perspective,” she said.

The city officials said they supported the idea and offered several ideas for student involvement.

Huston said the library board and even participation with city staff activities might be possibilities. He also said a non-voting junior council member position was a good idea.

Beenen said the key now would be to gather information and eventually determine what sort of involvement would be the best fit for the community and the students.

City clerk Julie Heindel will develop a list of possible community groups and city committees the students could use in that determination. Beenen indicated the group would return once a more detailed plan is developed.

The class members can earn three college credits by submitting five graded components by the end of the school year. The first component, the initial pitch, must be completed by Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, the state-bound cross-country team also was recognized by the council.