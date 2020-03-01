Ernst makes a campaign stop in Muscatine Saturday

MUSCATINE — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst focused on the coming elections of senate republicans – including her own – as well as the coming national election when she visited Muscatine Saturday morning.
In a side room at the Muscatine Hy-Vee, Ernst met with about 50 supporters. She commented “a socialist” – Sen. Bernie Sanders – is leading the presidential race for the Democrats and the “proven president Donald Trump” leading the Republican race. She commented on working with Trump, saying there are people who don’t care for many of his tweets, but she asked people to focus on the policies he has initiated.
‘Look what we have been able to do her in the United States with our economy and with job growth,” she said. “We have strengthened the military. We have an administration that is very supportive of our biofuels industry here in the Midwest.”
She said there are 200 new judges sitting on the bench and that it’s important to continue to seat judges who believe in the Constitution. Ernst said this only happens if the Republicans keep the majority in the senate.
Ernst admitted her seat is the fifth most vulnerable Republican seat in the United States Senate. In 2014, Ernst won her seat by more than eight points.
Commenting that Iowa is a “purple state,” Ernst said in the last election cycle Democrats won two house seats. She said Democrats have “dumped millions of dollars in the state of Iowa.” She said the ads began last July because the Democrats want this seat.
‘I don’t care who they put up on the left, I will outwork them,” she commented. “I enjoy getting out and talking with people.”
She commented that her likely candidate, Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines small business leader, wasn’t someone who likes answering questions. Ernst commented little is known about her positions on the issues. Ernst also commented it is “incredible” how much money she is raising for her campaign. According to the Globe Gazette she has raised about $3.4 million.
Four candidates are in the running to challenge Ernst for the seat.
Ernst said she is committed to holding her seat and also holding the senate majority.
“I do believe President Trump is going to win,” she said. “If, for whatever reason, we end up with a Bernie Sanders or a Mike Bloomberg, the senate is the stop gap.”
She believes the Republicans will regain some house seats, but is unsure if it will recapture the majority.