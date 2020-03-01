Ernst makes a campaign stop in Muscatine Saturday

MUSCATINE — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst focused on the coming elections of senate republicans – including her own – as well as the coming national election when she visited Muscatine Saturday morning.

In a side room at the Muscatine Hy-Vee, Ernst met with about 50 supporters. She commented “a socialist” – Sen. Bernie Sanders – is leading the presidential race for the Democrats and the “proven president Donald Trump” leading the Republican race. She commented on working with Trump, saying there are people who don’t care for many of his tweets, but she asked people to focus on the policies he has initiated.

‘Look what we have been able to do her in the United States with our economy and with job growth,” she said. “We have strengthened the military. We have an administration that is very supportive of our biofuels industry here in the Midwest.”

She said there are 200 new judges sitting on the bench and that it’s important to continue to seat judges who believe in the Constitution. Ernst said this only happens if the Republicans keep the majority in the senate.

Ernst admitted her seat is the fifth most vulnerable Republican seat in the United States Senate. In 2014, Ernst won her seat by more than eight points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}