Escucha Mi Voz continues to advocate for COVID relief funds for excluded and essential workers

Rios said he contracted COVID-19 while on the job and experienced many of its debilitating symptoms, including extreme headaches, body aches and other conditions. The illness also spread to other family members; and between his illness and the others, he was still not working.

Because of those commitments and facing a return to construction work, where no masking, social distancing or disinfecting practices are being followed, Rios said he, along with many others who face similar situations, has been forced to stay home.

“It makes you think going back to work isn’t worth it,” he said.

Monica Aulu said she was concerned the county was not adequately explaining how the ARP money would be spent.

“I feel it is being manipulated,” she said, adding she felt the supervisors should present a summary on how the money was being allocated. Aulu also suggested racism could be playing some role in that distribution, although she made a point of not directly accusing anyone.

Her comments though were the only ones to generate any significant comments from the supervisors.