Eulenspeigel Puppets celebrates their 45th birthday with cake and fun on March 22

WEST LIBERTY — Monica Leo didn’t know how to feel about Eulenspeigel Puppets being around for so long, but she had plenty of happy memories to look back on.
“We’ve certainly gotten around,” she said, as she and the rest of Eulenspeigel will celebrate this at their birthday party on Sunday, March 22 from noon to 4 p.m.
Forming in 1974, the Eulenspiegel puppets have entertained audiences all around Iowa, the United States and the world. The shows focus primarily on folk tales and historical fiction, and have done bilingual shows. As for Leo, she has always had an interest in the craft.
“I was into puppets when I was a kid,” she said, recalling how she had done puppet shows at the birthday parties her Girl Scout troop volunteered at. After majoring in art and attending a German art school for a couple years, she began making and selling homemade puppets and dolls.
“My mother was an artist, and she always told me if you want to be a freelance artist, you better find something you enjoy doing and that other people enjoy paying for.” After a while Leo began wishing she could perform with the puppets, so she and fellow puppeteer Deanne Wortman began their puppet company.
Eulenspiegel is known for original scripts, amazing scenery, unique hand-crafted puppets and live music. They also give workshops for those who want to learn about puppetry and performing. While their name may not be easiest to say – “When you pick a name like that, you can’t expect people to pronounce it right.” – their shows are very well known to the people of West Liberty and beyond.
Before opening the Owl Glass Puppetry Center (which is celebrating its 25th birthday), Eulenspiegel was only a touring company. However, when Leo’s husband found the building in West Liberty, he bought it, fixed it up and it became their home base.
“It turned out to be a really good place for us,” said Leo, “We get a lot of support from the community, they get really involved with what we do, and we bring in a lot of guest puppeteers from all over the place, who the community also supports.”
While she loves all of the shows that she performs, she said that her all-time favorite is a show based on not only American history, but West Liberty history: "Freedom Star: Gertie’s Journey on the Underground Railroad". When she and fellow puppeteer Teri Jean Breitbach heard the story of John Brown and Josiah Grinnell who filled a boxcar with escaped slaves in the West Liberty train depot to go to Canada, they decided to write a show about it.
When Breitbach was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she could no longer perform and the show was retired. However, when it was requested that they do the show again, Breitbach taught Leo to perform the show on her own. “Now I do all the parts, so it’s a very labor intensive show for me,” Leo said, “but whenever I do that show I always feel when I’m doing Gertie it feels as if I’m channeling Teri Jean, because that was her dying gift to me.”
Leo, along with Eulenspiegel member Stephanie Vallez and guest puppeteer Pam Corcoran will perform during the Sunday birthday celebration with their accompanist and composer Ron Hillis. There will be cake and a screening of a documentary featuring footage of various Eulenspiegel shows.
“I think it’ll be a fun day,” said Leo. While her company has accomplished a lot in its 45 years, she isn't slowing down any time soon. With the West Liberty Children’s Festival, which they sponsor, hosting a Puppeteers of America region festival for the third time, and the other performances throughout the year, there will be plenty for Eulenspiegel Puppets and their fans to celebrate and enjoy long after their birthday.