Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre will present The Three Billy Goats Gruff at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Owl Glass Puppetry Center, 319 N Calhoun St., West Liberty.
Tickets are $5 per person. Special group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.
Special guest Pam Corcoran of Corcoran Puppets from Stevens Point, Wisconsin, will use needle felted puppets to bring this updated version of the classic tale to life for children and adults alike.
Corcoran has performed annually at Eulenspiegel's Children's Festival and helped produce the Great Plains Puppet Train, a regional puppetry festival this year that brought 100 puppeteers from the U.S. and Turkey to perform.
For tickets or more information, call 319-627-2487 or e-mail monica@puppetspuppets.com.
— The Journal
