Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre to perform newest show at Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE – Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is coming to Muscatine on Friday, October 22 for a free outside show on the Muscatine Art Center grounds starting at 12:30 p.m.
For this latest show, which first premiered in June of this year, Eulenspiegel puppeteers Monica Leo and Stephanie Vallez will perform an adaptation of “The Bremen Town Musicians,” featuring live music performed by musician Laura Kittrell.
Based on the classic Grimm’s fairy tale of the same name, the show includes music-focused characters — including a blues-playing hound, a cat that plays jazz, and a rooster that loves to rock-and-roll.
“It was one of my favorite stories when I was a kid, and I think a lot of kids like this story too,” Leo said. “All of the animals are getting evicted from their homes for one reason or another, and they band together and decide to go to Bremen Town to be street musicians, solving crime along the way.”
Leo says the show encourages young audience members to do something fun with their life. Each animal has its song to sing, so the show has a variety of music for guests to enjoy.
“It’s a really fun story all around,” Leo said. “The music is half-original and half sort of parodying well-known songs, and there’s a large Eulenspiegel character that opens and closes the show. It’s silly and entertaining, and there’s just a lot to enjoy. It’s very colorful, active and fun.”
Eulenspiegel has previously held workshops, both in-person and virtual, with the art center. The theater also provided entertainment during the Art Center’s virtual Noon Year’s Eve last January. This will be the first time Eulenspiegel has performed in the Art Center’s new outdoor performance space.
“We’re hoping for nice weather, though it’s hard to predict during this time of year,” Leo said.
Guests are asked to bring a blanket or a chair. In case of inclement weather, the performance will move to the art center's music room. For more information on the show, call the Art Center at 563-263-8282.