Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre to perform newest show at Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE – Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is coming to Muscatine on Friday, October 22 for a free outside show on the Muscatine Art Center grounds starting at 12:30 p.m.

For this latest show, which first premiered in June of this year, Eulenspiegel puppeteers Monica Leo and Stephanie Vallez will perform an adaptation of “The Bremen Town Musicians,” featuring live music performed by musician Laura Kittrell.

Based on the classic Grimm’s fairy tale of the same name, the show includes music-focused characters — including a blues-playing hound, a cat that plays jazz, and a rooster that loves to rock-and-roll.

“It was one of my favorite stories when I was a kid, and I think a lot of kids like this story too,” Leo said. “All of the animals are getting evicted from their homes for one reason or another, and they band together and decide to go to Bremen Town to be street musicians, solving crime along the way.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leo says the show encourages young audience members to do something fun with their life. Each animal has its song to sing, so the show has a variety of music for guests to enjoy.