Eulenspiegel Puppets to hold 24th annual Children's Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11

WEST LIBERTY — The 24th Annual West Liberty Children’s Festival is right around the corner with plenty of puppets and new activities.

Sponsored by Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, this year’s Children’s Festival will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

“The festival has just gotten bigger each year, and more community members have gotten involved with it. It’s really become such a community celebration,” Monica Leo of Eulenspiegel said. “It feels great to be able to hold it again after not being able to hold it last year.”

Throughout this year’s Children’s Festival, there will be several different puppet shows, with Eulenspiegel acting as the opening act with a performance of “Bremen Town Musicians,” which will include live music. Other puppet companies that can be found at this year’s festival will be Corcoran Puppets from Wisconsin, Jeanie Puppets from St. Louis, Ginger Lozar’s Puppets from Champaign, Ill., and performer Seth Eberle from Minneapolis. All puppet show performances will be at Ron-de-Voo Park.

As always, the festival will feature many other activities, crafts and games for kids, and food and beverages, a Mexican market, a giant sandbox, a tiny train, a performance by a local mariachi band and, brand new for this year, 15 giant bubble stations with bubble wands.