Eulenspiegel Puppets to hold 24th annual Children's Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11

WEST LIBERTY — The 24th Annual West Liberty Children’s Festival is right around the corner with plenty of puppets and new activities.
Sponsored by Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, this year’s Children’s Festival will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
“The festival has just gotten bigger each year, and more community members have gotten involved with it. It’s really become such a community celebration,” Monica Leo of Eulenspiegel said. “It feels great to be able to hold it again after not being able to hold it last year.”
Throughout this year’s Children’s Festival, there will be several different puppet shows, with Eulenspiegel acting as the opening act with a performance of “Bremen Town Musicians,” which will include live music. Other puppet companies that can be found at this year’s festival will be Corcoran Puppets from Wisconsin, Jeanie Puppets from St. Louis, Ginger Lozar’s Puppets from Champaign, Ill., and performer Seth Eberle from Minneapolis. All puppet show performances will be at Ron-de-Voo Park.
As always, the festival will feature many other activities, crafts and games for kids, and food and beverages, a Mexican market, a giant sandbox, a tiny train, a performance by a local mariachi band and, brand new for this year, 15 giant bubble stations with bubble wands.
Another new activity is a mask-decorating station. Here, kids can decorate their own washable and reusable masks and have their faces painted to match their masks.
The Children’s Festival officially started in 1996. According to Leo, the idea was formed at a Eulenspiegel Board Meeting.
“Our board president at the time was Mallory Smith, who was a mover and shaker. She had said that the one thing West Liberty has that most little towns don’t is lots of children, so she suggested a children’s festival.
“Part of our mission statement is to enhance the quality of community life, and we feel that this festival does that,” she said.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone out at the Children’s Festival,” Leo said.