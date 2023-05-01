WEST LIBERTY — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is giving young puppeteers both within and outside of Muscatine County the spotlight through its Young Puppeteers Festival at the West Liberty Community Center.

Eulenspiegel founder Monica Leo said this wasn't the first time the group had held this festival.

“Many years ago, we did a Young Puppeteers Festival, but we haven’t done one since the early 2000s. So in that sense, it’s brand new,” Leo said. “We wanted to bring it back because I think it’s just a wonderful event. We stopped doing it before because we didn’t really have the management capabilities to do it … but now we have our outreach director, Chris Eck, and he’s doing a really good job of managing it.”

During this free festival, residents will have a chance to see performances from 10 puppeteering groups with performers ranging in age from elementary school to young adult. These groups are the Junction Players, Farmer Boys, the Razzle Dazzlers, the West Liberty Middle School Puppet Club, the West Liberty Elementary Puppet Club, the Lucas Farms Junior Puppeteers, Puppukon Puppeteers, the Puppet Masters, the Puppy-teers and the Junior Art Team.

“Some of them are after-school groups, a few of them are just siblings and neighborhood groups and one of them is a library group from the Wilton Library,” Leo said.

Guests also can catch a performance from the festival’s master of ceremonies, shadow puppeteer Jim Napolitano also known as Nappy’s Puppets, toward the end of the event.

“(Napolitano)’s stuff is hilarious. He’s going to do skits in-between the performances, and then at 3 p.m. he’s going to do a whole show,” Leo added.

Additionally, each group of young puppeteers will meet with a critique panel made up of professionals after they perform, with the panel providing feedback and ideas on how they can improve and grow their craft.

“Some of the kids are really engaged in it,” Leo said. “We’ve been providing free consultations to each group … and I’m just delighted by how engaged they are with the whole process. I think we’ll see a lot of that (during the festival). I think it’s going to be a really great event, and I hope a lot of people come to it.” She added that she and her team hoped to make the festival an annual event once again.

This year’s Young Puppeteers Festival is being funded and supported by Quad City Arts Dollars, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and Kent Feed. To learn more about Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre or its upcoming events, visit its Facebook page or its website at https://owlglass.org/.