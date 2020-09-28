Even with no parade, excitement for West Liberty's homecoming is still growing

WEST LIBERTY — With two weeks left, West Liberty High School is doing what it can to prepare for this year’s homecoming game, which will be on Friday, Oct. 9.
Some traditions, such as Spirit Week and classroom door decorating, have still continued without much alteration because of COVID-19. This year’s homecoming court has also been announced.
The students chosen were Yaire Filerio, Alex Beaver, Janey Gingerich, Austin Elizalde, Isabel Morrison, Sam Gingerich, Abby TanChinh, Lake Newton, Naylea Verdinez and Chance Thrasher. Students can vote for homecoming king and queen on their computers next week, and the official coronation will be during halftime at the Oct. 9 game against Monticello.
Currently, there are no special restrictions for the football game other than required face coverings and limiting seating to every other row.
Both the homecoming parade and the homecoming dance for West Liberty High School are canceled this year because of the coronavirus.
“We worked with Muscatine County Public Health, just talking about precautions that we would need to do (to have the parade),” Principal Brenda Arthur-Miller said, “There are some struggles there, just with social distancing and the crowd, but also just social distancing with the groups of students who are building floats or being on a float.”
With all of this in mind, Arthur-Miller said that the school felt it would be too big of a challenge.
“We couldn’t ensure everyone’s health and safety,” she said. As for student reactions, she hasn’t heard any backlash.
Another yearly tradition of window paintings, courtesy of the West Liberty High School cheerleaders, are done.
“We felt like that was something we could still do,” Arthur-Miller said, adding they implemented social distancing and students wore masks as they painted. The window paintings have been a part of West Liberty’s homecoming for years, led by the school’s cheerleading coach, Gretchen Nollman.
“Obviously it’s not the homecoming that we want for students,” Arthur-Miller said, “It doesn’t have a lot of the traditional events and items that we have done in the past, but at the same time, I don’t think it devalues their homecoming. It’s a tough year, but we have resilient kids, and hopefully we can celebrate in other ways in the winter or next spring when things settle down.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!