Even with no parade, excitement for West Liberty's homecoming is still growing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — With two weeks left, West Liberty High School is doing what it can to prepare for this year’s homecoming game, which will be on Friday, Oct. 9.

Some traditions, such as Spirit Week and classroom door decorating, have still continued without much alteration because of COVID-19. This year’s homecoming court has also been announced.

The students chosen were Yaire Filerio, Alex Beaver, Janey Gingerich, Austin Elizalde, Isabel Morrison, Sam Gingerich, Abby TanChinh, Lake Newton, Naylea Verdinez and Chance Thrasher. Students can vote for homecoming king and queen on their computers next week, and the official coronation will be during halftime at the Oct. 9 game against Monticello.

Currently, there are no special restrictions for the football game other than required face coverings and limiting seating to every other row.

Both the homecoming parade and the homecoming dance for West Liberty High School are canceled this year because of the coronavirus.