An even focused on bringing attention to domestic violence against indigenous women and women of color will be from 6-7 p.m. tonight in room 27 of Strahan Hall in Muscatine Community College.
Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Muscatine Community College Collegiate Council will team up with SAGE Sisters and the Native American Coalition of the Quad-Cities for "Justice for Women."
Speakers include Regina Tsosie and Josephine Ironshield with Sage Sisters; "But What Can I Do?" author Xan Joi of California; and Katryn Duarte, bilingual/bicultural sexual assault advocate and counselor from University of Iowa.
“I started working on this event following the deaths of three young women in Iowa (Molly Tibbets, Sadie Alvarado and Celia Barquin Arozamena) and the resulting disparate media coverage,” LULAC Iowa Deputy Director Maria Bribriesco said in a news release. “Abuse and violence against women by men appears to be growing. For Indigenous women and women of color, the plight is greater — in that the criminal justice system often fails them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.