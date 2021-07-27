'Excellent yields' predicted if weather continues to bring enough moisture

MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine/Scott County area has seen less precipitation than normal over the past few weeks, Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist with Iowa State University Extension in Muscatine, said the area can — but not necessarily will — still have a near record year.
Schmitt said there had been little rainfall in over a week throughout the state, but the Muscatine area crops are standing up to the heat of the summer well. He explained that the Muscatine and Scott County areas are in a “garden spot,” in that areas to the north need more rain and areas south wish there wasn’t as much rain.
“At this point, we are going through a tremendous amount of soil moisture as the plants grow,” he said. “What we really need if we had the ideal world is an inch or more every week of rain. Obviously, it doesn’t come that way.”
He said summer weather patterns tended to bring less frequent rains, but the rains tended to be more intense.
With harvest season quickly approaching, he said the area is in a good situation for some “excellent yields.” Schmitt said some of the more intense heat of the summer impacting the area now is having a negative impact on the crops. Normally, crops go into stress when the heat rises above 86 degrees, but with good soil moisture crop stress can be delayed until the temperature is 92 degrees. Schmitt said the area had good soil moisture, which helps the health of the crops.
“I think we are positioned to have very good yields,” he said. “Have we taken the top off? Yes, but the top off what? We have never had a perfect year, so we don’t know what the yield potential is. We are still in a position to have record or near-record yields locally.”
Schmitt said the negative side of the heat was impacting corn more than soy beans. Corn responds to heat more, with higher temperatures increasing the corn’s metabolism. That rushes the corn through the kernel filling process without creating the bigger kernels. He said, ideally, there would be warm temperatures in May and June to get the corn close to pollination as quickly as possible, then cooler temperatures later in the year during the grain filling process.
With timely rainfalls, Schmitt said 2021 could be a great year for the yield. Extended forecasts show normal temperatures for the next 10 days and normal precipitation, leaning toward below normal. Extending another four days, forecasts call for higher-than-normal temperatures and higher amounts of precipitation.
The forecast in August, September and October, into harvesting season, is expected to have higher-than-average temperatures and average precipitation.
“Assuming all that is accurate, we should have enough rainfall coming in to carry us through,” he said. “The temperatures are going to be above average, which will rush the corn crop and diminish the potential, but we still could have an excellent yield.”