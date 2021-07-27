'Excellent yields' predicted if weather continues to bring enough moisture

MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine/Scott County area has seen less precipitation than normal over the past few weeks, Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist with Iowa State University Extension in Muscatine, said the area can — but not necessarily will — still have a near record year.

Schmitt said there had been little rainfall in over a week throughout the state, but the Muscatine area crops are standing up to the heat of the summer well. He explained that the Muscatine and Scott County areas are in a “garden spot,” in that areas to the north need more rain and areas south wish there wasn’t as much rain.

“At this point, we are going through a tremendous amount of soil moisture as the plants grow,” he said. “What we really need if we had the ideal world is an inch or more every week of rain. Obviously, it doesn’t come that way.”

He said summer weather patterns tended to bring less frequent rains, but the rains tended to be more intense.