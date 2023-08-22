With an excessive heat warning issued for the area most of this week, the City of Muscatine is encouraging people to know the signs of heat-related illness. People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and to check on friends and family members. Children and animals should not be left unattended in vehicles. People working outside should take extra precautions. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.