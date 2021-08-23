Excitement, nerves and hopefulness found at MHS on New Muskie Day

“It’s scary, and awkward, and I’m a little shaky,” she said. “I had a rough patch at my old school, but I hear that (this school) is better, so fingers crossed. I’m excited about talking to people, because I hear a lot of people here are better than the other communities and schools.”

As for concerns, Marleryoung was worried about getting to her classes on time and finding her way around. “This is a big school, and I’m used to small ones, so it’s a pretty big difference," she said.

Principal Terry Hogenson welcomed all of these new freshmen with open arms.

“I’m excited to have an actual New Muskie Day,” he said. “We missed so many things last year, but this is one of the things we do to make sure we get started on the right foot, so I’m very excited that we can still do it.”

As Hogenson said in this year’s New Muskie Day presentation, the goal for every teacher at MHS was to try and make high school a great experience for every student each and every day. He also let these students know they would only need 22 credits to graduate, and that each of them would be offered multiple pathways, depending on what career paths or classes they were interested in.