Excitement, nerves and hopefulness found at MHS on New Muskie Day

MUSCATINE – Although there may have been dark clouds in the sky, the air around the Muscatine High School campus was still filled with excitement as the newest group of freshmen made their way into the building.
As is tradition for the first day of the new school year, Monday was New Muskie Day for this year’s 7th and 9th graders, giving these new students a chance to adjust to their new school environment as they start the next chapter in their education.
Freshmen Harper France and Suhailey Romo were feeling both excited and a bit scared about starting high school. Although she was expecting the classes to be a lot harder, France said she was still looking forward to meeting new people — including her volleyball team.
“I’m also looking forward to our first Homecoming,” France said. “I just hope we get along with the upperclassmen, and that (high school) is not as scary as I thought it would be.”
“I’m excited to be in the big school,” Romo said. “I’m really looking forward to playing soccer here too.”
Romo said she was hoping her classes wouldn’t be forced to go virtual again like they were last year due to the pandemic.
Antonio Foye, another freshman, said he was also a bit nervous about the transition to high school, wondering how he would like his new teachers and whether he would be able to find his new classes.
“I’m looking forward to playing football here,” he said. “And hopefully I don’t get the virus.”
Keith Lloyd, who plans on playing basketball during his freshman year, felt similarly.
“I’m feeling pretty nervous," he said. "But I’m looking forward to making new friends.”
Lloyd added he worried about possibly having to do virtual learning again this year — something he struggled with previously — and hoped that he wouldn’t have to.
“These four years are so important, so hopefully we’ll get to experience that here," Lloyd said. "But I hope we all have fun, and that we’re able to stay on task and get our homework done."
When asked how they felt about the new school year, Jo Hooker said they thought they would be fine. They were excited about the many extracurriculars offered through the high school, such as color guard, art and other possible clubs.
“I’m looking forward to seeing if they have an origami club here,” Hooker said, adding that if an origami club didn’t exist yet, then they would possibly try to start one.
Zoey Marleryoung was not only stepping into MHS for the first time, but also stepping into the school district for the first time. Having moved from Iowa City, Marleryoung said she was hoping for a good first year.
“It’s scary, and awkward, and I’m a little shaky,” she said. “I had a rough patch at my old school, but I hear that (this school) is better, so fingers crossed. I’m excited about talking to people, because I hear a lot of people here are better than the other communities and schools.”
As for concerns, Marleryoung was worried about getting to her classes on time and finding her way around. “This is a big school, and I’m used to small ones, so it’s a pretty big difference," she said.
Principal Terry Hogenson welcomed all of these new freshmen with open arms.
“I’m excited to have an actual New Muskie Day,” he said. “We missed so many things last year, but this is one of the things we do to make sure we get started on the right foot, so I’m very excited that we can still do it.”
As Hogenson said in this year’s New Muskie Day presentation, the goal for every teacher at MHS was to try and make high school a great experience for every student each and every day. He also let these students know they would only need 22 credits to graduate, and that each of them would be offered multiple pathways, depending on what career paths or classes they were interested in.
Though the 2021-2022 year is uncertain, Hogenson said that he hoped to not only offer consistency to the new freshmen students, and every other student at MHS, but also traditional high school events such as Homecoming. He said he wanted all students to have the full high school experience, and didn’t want that experience to be shortchanged due to circumstances like the pandemic.
“The staff and everyone here have just shown great enthusiasm towards the start of the year and getting ready to have students back in their classrooms so we can get things back to some sort of typical that (the students) didn’t have last year,” Hogenson said. “We’re very optimistic about this year, and we’re sure that we’re going to have a great year altogether.”