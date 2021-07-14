Extended hours at Wapello transfer station approved

WAPELLO — A reduction in Saturday hours and an extension of hours for one weekday at the Wapello Transfer Station (WTS) were approved Tuesday by the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency (LRSWA).

The LRSWA had initially begun the discussion as part of an effort to enlarge the workforce at the station, but the new schedules quickly dominated the communication.

Under a 5-1 decision, the WTS agreed to open the station only two Saturdays each month from April 1 to Oct. 31 and one Saturday each month from Nov. 1 to March 31.

Bob Reid, Fredonia, cast the lone dissent, explaining he felt the station should continue to remain open all Saturdays. Jerry Kirk, Letts; Brad Quigley, supervisors; Gene Arnold, Wapello; Mary Boysen, rural; and Benita Grooms, Oakville, voted in favor of the change.

Meanwhile, the LRSWA unanimously voted in support of a proposal to extend the station’s hours during one weekday until 6 p.m. Currently the station closes at 4 p.m. each weekday.

Both schedule changes will begin Nov. 1, although which weekday will have extended hours and the Saturdays that will be opened must still be determined.