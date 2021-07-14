Extended hours at Wapello transfer station approved

WAPELLO — A reduction in Saturday hours and an extension of hours for one weekday at the Wapello Transfer Station (WTS) were approved Tuesday by the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency (LRSWA).
The LRSWA had initially begun the discussion as part of an effort to enlarge the workforce at the station, but the new schedules quickly dominated the communication.
Under a 5-1 decision, the WTS agreed to open the station only two Saturdays each month from April 1 to Oct. 31 and one Saturday each month from Nov. 1 to March 31.
Bob Reid, Fredonia, cast the lone dissent, explaining he felt the station should continue to remain open all Saturdays. Jerry Kirk, Letts; Brad Quigley, supervisors; Gene Arnold, Wapello; Mary Boysen, rural; and Benita Grooms, Oakville, voted in favor of the change.
Meanwhile, the LRSWA unanimously voted in support of a proposal to extend the station’s hours during one weekday until 6 p.m. Currently the station closes at 4 p.m. each weekday.
Both schedule changes will begin Nov. 1, although which weekday will have extended hours and the Saturdays that will be opened must still be determined.
WTS Manager Joellen Schantz, who also serves as the agency’s secretary-treasurer, had told the members earlier in the meeting that she had been having trouble hiring a third scale room employee to fill a vacancy.
Several agency members acknowledged the relatively low starting pay of $9.50 per hour was likely a factor, but Schantz had also reported a reluctance with prospective and current employees in working Saturdays.
After agreeing to the schedule change, the agency members tackled wages and unanimously agreed to boost the starting pay to $10 per hour; increase the salary of the two current workers by $2 per hour, which would raise their hourly rates to $11.70 and $12.50; and to entice Saturday workers, pay time-and-a-half for the Saturday and extended weekday shifts.
The salary increases would go into effect Aug. 1.
In other personnel action, Schantz presented a table showing she had been averaging around 37 hours a month working in her solid waste positions.
Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt also met with the agency board and discussed several issues related to the old county landfill, including an inspection, closure update and needed repairs.
Shutt reported an area of the landfill had been experiencing some uplifting because of gas being produced by buried trash. When the uplifting sinks, it is creating a pocket that collects water.
Some terraces in the area are also causing water to accumulate.
Shutt proposed adding soil from ditch cleanings to the area and maintaining a rounded crown.
The agency board also discussed the area flood plain map with Shutt. The map was recently designed using new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) measurements, which placed a portion of the WTS site in a floodplain.
The agency agreed to hire an area consulting firm to take new measurements, with the hope those measurements will be more precise than the FEMA measurements. That would provide the LRSWA with enough data to appeal the placement of the station in the floodplain.
The agency board also received an update on equipment and then conducted its annual walk-through inspection of the transfer station property.