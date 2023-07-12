A parade to kick off the Muscatine County Fair will be held in West Liberty beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. The fair this year will be held from July 19 to July 23 in the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West liberty.
DAVID HOTLE
A parade to kick off the Muscatine County Fair will be held in West Liberty beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. The fair this year will be held from July 19 to July 23 in the Muscatine County Fairgrounds in West liberty.
Photos: Former Vice President Mike Pence visits the 2022 Iowa State Fair
Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, speaks to the media during a visit Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, greets fairgoers on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence, center, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, greet fairgoers on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks through the Varied Industries Building on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence walks with Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence checks his watch as he walks down the concourse Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets a fairgoer on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence, right, walks past a corn dog stand Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets fairgoers on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence points to a pork picnic in a cup in the Iowa Pork Producers tent on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence eats a pork picnic in a cup Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence reacts after eating a pork picnic in a cup Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence reacts to supporters during a stop Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Iowa Pork Producers tent during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with Juan Pina, right, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with a fairgoer on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to the media Friday during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets fairgoers on Friday during a visit to the Iowa State Fair.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!