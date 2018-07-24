MUSCATINE — After the smoke cleared from the Muscatine County Fair weekend, the Fair Board found some good news. According to their own counts, the fair grew 30 percent since last year. Fair volunteer Lisa Wertzbaugher said that with that growth came some lessons learned.
1. Trailer races reign
The trailer races have been a mainstay at the county fair. They involve trucks pulling loaded trailers that, over the course of the races, get knocked around and ultimately turned over.
“The trailer races, historically, are the biggest events that the fair holds,” Wertzbaugher said. “Looking back on five years’ worth of data. It’s always the biggest draw.”
And it’s growing. The races have tended to be between 10 and 14 racers. The Sunday race had the highest number of racers the event has ever had with 17 trucks taking to the track.
“There are a lot accidents and crashing,” Wertzbaugher said. “In the first turn a truck totally flipped over on its side.”
She said that while last year was a record, ticket sales at the amphitheater surpassed that.
2. Kids love pro-wrestling
The fair like every business, tries new things to see what audiences will turn out for. On Wednesday, July 18, Impact Pro Wrestlers took the stage for some high-caliber theatrics. Wertzbaugher said she was surprised to look around and find the excited faces of kids.
“The kids were going crazy,” Wertzbaugher said. “There were adults there too, but we were surprised to find that so many kids turned out.”
The draw was so large that she said the Fair Board was looking into bringing wrestling back as a free grounds event.
“The feedback was definitely that people wanted to see it return,” Wertzbaugher said.
3. Programming for the 5 to 7 period
Wertzbaugher explained that between 5 and 7 p.m. programming tends to slow down in preparation for the night festivities. This year they tried out two social hours to see how fair goers would react.
“The social hours went over very well,” Wertzbaugher said. She said the bluegrass music and wine tasting night on Thursday brought in folks from as far as Iowa City. “It was a different demographic to the fair. We had a pretty decent crowd that came out to hear the music.”
On Friday, Exile Brewing Company came out to put on a craft beer happy hour. According to Wertzbaugher, they sold out of craft beer before the end of the night.
“With that success, (the Fair Board) looking into maybe even having a craft beer day or night,” Wertzbaugher said.
But the real lesson, she said, is not that people enjoy a happy hour, but that some smaller programming during the 5 to 7 block keeps people in high spirits and gears them up for the night activities.
“Filling the 5-to-7 time period with smaller events really went well with the crowd,” Wertzbaugher said. “A lot of people want to stay but there is just dead space from 5 to 7.”
4. FFA and 4H are only growing.
FFA and 4H livestock exhibits grew 10 percent in 2018. According Wertzbaugher, those numbers are up again this year.
And with that growth comes the need for more investment. This year, the fair convinced donors to commit more than $10,000 for projects that will include show rings and animal housing.
5. Volunteers needed
Putting on a county a fair is a yearlong process. Already the Fair Board is figuring out what worked and what didn’t; what needs to come back next year. Wertzbaugher said that a big come away was the need for volunteers.
“I think we are going to have a big push to incorporate more volunteers into the fair,” Wertzbaugher said. “We’ve gotten feedback from people who want to get involved.”
She said starting in September, there will be volunteer meetings.
“With the fair growing like this, it really straps us for time,” Wertzbaugher said. “The more people incorporated into the staff, the better.”