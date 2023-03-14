MUSCATINE — Work at the Fairport Fish Hatchery has continued. With the recent additions to the hatchery’s paths being installed, another major milestone is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, a new pedestrian bridge was completed, becoming part of the new interpretive trail system at the site. Spanning 24 feet, the new bridge crosses an 8-foot deep ravine, connect the trails.

“It was really fun (seeing the bridge go up), because we had a lot of people involved with it,” Paul Carroll from Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) said.

According to Carroll, the bridge and the other efforts that have been made so far at the site are due to an impact grant with the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in addition to the other connections made between FFFH and other community partners. This included Steve Tomfield of Letts, who fabricated and installed the bridge frame, as well as those who donated material and labor, allowing the amount of cash needed for the bridge to be reduced by half.

The bridge also will include some history to it, having two 33-foot metal trusses attached to it. These trusses came from the site’s former pump house, which was demolished several months prior. Safety screens between the railings and decking will also be added to the bridge prior to the trail opening in order to ensure the wellbeing of those who use the bridge.

With how much progress has been made to the Hatchery trail system, Carroll attributed credit to all volunteers and those who have helped made the project affordable and kept it on schedule, such as those from Kent Corporation who helped during United Way’s Day of Caring and those from Shane Mairet’s Landscaping class at Muscatine Community College.

“Our real success has been because we know how to collaborate and bring the resources,” Carroll continued.

At this time, an official opening date for the interpretive trail system has been scheduled for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. Carroll said he is eager for the public to finally see the completed trail.

“We think it’s going to be such an asset for the community, whether it is as environmental education, as a historical experience, or just tourism in general,” he said. “We see that as a great compliment to our other tourist destinations in Muscatine, particularly the Pearl Button museum.”

Prior to that, the team will focus on installing the remaining details to the trail. This will include informative signs that will help teach and tell the stories of the hatchery in how it was used in both the past and in the modern day, as well as provide environmental education. Each of these signs will include QR codes that visitors will then be able to use to learn more about the topics.

After the trail is complete, Carroll and the others at FFFH will set their sights on completing the planned educational pavilion, which will be a 20’ x 16’ brick building with a design similar to the hatchery’s old pumphouse. It will likely contain about 12 educational panels, a timeline, a couple of artifact display cases and possibly a couple small exhibits. Although the team is still fundraising for it, Carroll hoped to get the pavilion finished by late summer 2023.