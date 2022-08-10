Fairport Fish Hatchery given $6,600 Impact grant to replace old bridge

MUSCATINE – The Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery (FFFH) has just made another step towards completing its ongoing trail project, assuring that those who walk along this new trail will not only have a means to learn about the former fish hatchery but also safety as they walk what will be the new path.

Last month, FFFH was awarded $6,600 through an Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine. Using these funds, FFFH will be replacing a connective bridge at the Fairport Fish Hatchery – a replacement that was deemed to be a priority due to the bridge being extremely old and not up to ADA guidelines.

“We’re really excited,” Sandy Stevens, President of FFFH said. “We’re happy to have been awarded this grant, and with the incline services and donations we have, we should be able to get all that completed and open by this fall, which will help open up the trail for visitors and students.”

Stevens added that while it feels good to see progress being made on the plans that FFFH has spent several months on, he also understands that there’s still a long way to go and “until we cross the finish line, I don’t think we can let off the gas.”

The new bridge will be designed by Steve Tomfield, who has experience in constructing this particular style of bridge with some of his work being found in Columbus Junction at a few of its parks. The bridge will be much wider than the current one, allowing for more visitors - including those who are disabled - to travel across it at a time, and it will connect the “interpretive elements” on both the west and east sides of the creek.

Additionally, while the bridge will be mostly new, it will still include some history through incorporating two iron roof trusses that were salvaged after the fish hatchery’s pumphouse was demolished in August 2021.

“We were able to salvage those pieces and they’re pretty unique, being a special kind of truss, and to incorporate them into the bridge decision, I just thought it would be another way to share the history of the hatchery and the pumphouse,” Stevens said, adding that it would tie into the group’s mission of historic preservation.

As FFFH works on building the new bridge, there are still several other fish hatchery features that are either still being planned out or are nearing completion. Stevens shared that FFFH is still waiting on the design templets from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for the educational signs that will be placed along the trail.

Looking ahead to next year, FFFH and DNR will be focusing on the beginning stages of the educational pavilion planned for the site, which Stevens hope to see mostly complete by fall 2023, as well as an observation deck that would then be placed over one of the site’s ponds, acting as a sort of ‘outdoor classroom’ that would allow visitors to get up close with the fish and mussels that will be raised at the hatchery.

“It’ll be an educational opportunity for students who are there to learn about mussel propagation, mussel-fish relationships and what DNR does with the different ponds and fish nowadays,” Stevens said.

These later structures, however, will still need to be funded. Currently, FFFH is looking for additional grants to help fund the educational pavilion. If anyone would like to donate money to the cause, they are invited to send their checks to the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery group at the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.