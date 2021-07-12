Fairport Fish Hatchery receives grant to get on National Register of Historic Places

MUSCATINE – The Fairport Fish Hatchery will get some help to be nominated for the National Register of Historic Places after receiving a $12,620 grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa.

During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the board approved accepting the grant, along with the county’s match of $6,310. As part of the grant, a final report on the use of the funds is due Dec. 31, 2023. The grant funds can be used until Nov. 30, 2023.

Lynn Pruitt of the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission said the grant money will be used to hire a consultant to create the application.

“There is a lot of history out there at that place, and a lot of it relates to the button industry in Muscatine,” Pruitt said. “We’d like to capture all that history.”

The hatchery, which was established in 1908 and is located eight miles east of Muscatine on Highway 22, started as a freshwater mussel research and propagation station. It became a fish hatchery in 1929. During the late 1960s, the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife spent over $200,000 modernizing the facility. In 1973 budget cuts forced the facility to be turned over to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Currently 18 ponds are used to raise angling favorites such as large-mouth bass and bluegill.

