Fairport State Fish Hatchery applies to National Register of Historic Places

MUSCATINE – Even though one of the older buildings at the Fairport State Fish Hatchery will be demolished soon, the county still hopes to have the property named to the National Register of Historic Places.

During Monday’s Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors unanimously authorized the county’s Historic Preservation Commission to submit an eligibility review to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to apply to the National Register. Notes on the review say the property is eligible for its association with mussel and fish culture activities in the area from 1910 to 1973.

“This is an interesting and unique site that touches upon resource management, environmental history, and recreational history, the context for which would be good to explore in a potential nomination,” the review says.

The hatchery, located on Highway 22 and along the Mississippi River, was established in 1908 as a freshwater mussel research and propagation station to contribute to the local pearl button industry. It became a hatchery in 1929. The land was originally donated to the federal government by the Association of Button Manufacturers.

