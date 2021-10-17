Fall Fest has 11th year at Muscatine Mall Saturday

“This gives us opportunities for our students to get out and volunteer,” she said. ‘We can put it on our college resumes and it gives us volunteer hours and it just lets us help build our community.”

Michael Rosenkild was out for a stroll to the park with his daughter Rosalie Rosenkild and friend Lily Timmerson when they saw something was going on inside the Muscatine Mall. Finding Fall Fest, the children were eager to participate.

“I’m enjoying it a lot and it’s making me think I need to keep track of when events like this are going on,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve walked through her and found an event going on.”

Alexis Skidmore volunteers with Muscatine Parks and Rec as part of her quest for a recreation and park administration degree at Western Illinois University. On Saturday she oversaw the mini golf and beanbag toss events.

“Youth are very energetic and enthusiastic about holiday events,” She commented as she offered a bucket of small prizes to several children coming off the golf course.

In addition to Fall Fest, Muscatine Parks and Rec will be hosting the second annual Trunk or Treat event coming up from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Soccer West Complex.

