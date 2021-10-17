Fall Fest has 11th year at Muscatine Mall Saturday

MUSCATINE – With the leaves in the trees continuing to change color, the weather getting cooler and nighttime coming earlier, the arrival of fall also means for the 11th year that it is time for Muscatine Parks and Rec’s Fall Fest.
Assembling again in the center of Muscatine Mall Saturday afternoon, area young people were treated to several tables full of crafts and goodies compliments of Parks and Rec with a hand from several volunteers from Muscatine high School’s Key Club. Activities included a beanbag toss and mini golf as well as many coloring and craft items.
“We have a lot of things kids can make and wear,” Kelsie Stafford, program supervisor for Muscatine Parks and Rec, said. Stafford reported after about an hour, well over 200 young people had visited the Fall Fest.
Desirae Reisen visited the Fall Fest with her 2-year-old son Noah and enjoyed watching him making a variety of crafts. As Noah colored on a trick-or-treat bag, she commented that the event was also a good place to get additional information on several other events coming up in the area.
“I like it,” she said about the event. “It’s great. They have a lot here.”
Noah continued coloring on the bag, being aided by Paige Mathias, the president of Muscatine High School Key Club. The club is a volunteer organization at the school. Mathias said Key Club enjoys working to help Parks and Rec put on events for the young people in the community.
“This gives us opportunities for our students to get out and volunteer,” she said. ‘We can put it on our college resumes and it gives us volunteer hours and it just lets us help build our community.”
Michael Rosenkild was out for a stroll to the park with his daughter Rosalie Rosenkild and friend Lily Timmerson when they saw something was going on inside the Muscatine Mall. Finding Fall Fest, the children were eager to participate.
“I’m enjoying it a lot and it’s making me think I need to keep track of when events like this are going on,” he said. “This is the first time we’ve walked through her and found an event going on.”
Alexis Skidmore volunteers with Muscatine Parks and Rec as part of her quest for a recreation and park administration degree at Western Illinois University. On Saturday she oversaw the mini golf and beanbag toss events.
“Youth are very energetic and enthusiastic about holiday events,” She commented as she offered a bucket of small prizes to several children coming off the golf course.
In addition to Fall Fest, Muscatine Parks and Rec will be hosting the second annual Trunk or Treat event coming up from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Soccer West Complex.