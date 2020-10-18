Fall Fest provides Halloween fun for the 10th year

MUSCATINE – With less than a year in the Muscatine community, Sarah Espinoza is always looking for new place she and her three children, Chon, Emmanuel and Robert, can meet new people. When she saw an advertisement for the annual Fall Fest event at the Muscatine Mall, she knew she had to attend.

Decked out in Halloween costumes, the family waited in line Saturday afternoon at the beginning of the Fest, which included several tables for young people to play games and make crafts. The event is sponsored by the Muscatine Parks and Rec Department. Along with most of the other attendees and workers at the event, the Espinozas came to the event wearing masks and were careful not to get too close to the other people at the event. Sarah Espinoza said she attended hoping for some “Halloween fun.”

“I’m hoping to gain a little more of a sense of community and I hope these guys have a great time with some Halloween fun,” she said.

Entering its 10th year, the annual festival was threatened as were many other events by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelsie Stafford with Muscatine Parks and Rec said some adjustments had to be made this year, but the department is very happy to be able to offer the event to the community.