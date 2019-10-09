MUSCATINE — The ninth annual Fall Festival will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the center court of Muscatine Mall. The event is sponsored by the city of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.
A variety of autumn-inspired crafts and games are sure to entertain the whole family. Children will enjoy creating Halloween masks, decorating their own bookmarks and treat bags, winning prizes and more. There is no cost to participate in the Fall Festival. Families and children of all ages are encouraged to attend the event with children encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.
For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241.
