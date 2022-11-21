Family and community look back on MHS junior who died suddenly Friday night

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications.

The cause of death has not been determine.

Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school.

The daughter of Nadia and Lou Ourkhou, Kahina was picked up by paramedics and transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine. The school district was notified shortly after that Kahina had died.

As a result, the school district is following the crisis plan that is put into place when a student dies.

“Upon learning of Kahina’s death, counselors at MHS began contacting her friend group, teachers, coaches and her place of employment to notify them,” Loconsole said. “Staff from MHS met with the Ourkhou family on Sunday (Nov. 20), and a virtual meeting was held Sunday evening between MHS and district leadership.”

Kahina was involved in several school activities including Ethnic Club, Key Club, Upward Bound and National Honor Society. She also worked at Starbucks at Hy-Vee. At home, her parents shared she had an “artist’s soul” and she enjoyed reading, decorating her room and doing crafts such as perler bead art.

“She was a sweet girl, a smart girl and a happy girl,” Nadia Ourkhou said. “She made people around her smile, and she liked to be active, to be around people and stay busy. She also liked to chat with other people, and I want people to remember all those things about her — how smart and special she was, and how kind she was.”

“She was always thinking about people other than herself,” Lou Ourkhou added.

MHS is providing additional counselors to help students who need to speak with one, with these counselors remaining in place for the duration of the shortened week and returning following Thanksgiving break.

“As part of their training, our counselors deal with loss and grief. These skills are utilized during these challenging times. Our counselors remain vigilant in addressing the needs of our students and staff,” Loconsole said. “At this time, many of our counselors have dropped into classrooms to check on the teachers and students. They are also available should students need them.”

Loconsole added that MHS counselors can provide additional support and information if their students need them to do so.

“The district sends our deepest condolences to the Ourkhou family during these incredibly challenging times," he said. "We know that the Muscatine community mourns with them on the loss of Kahina.”

MHS Principal Terry Hogenson added: “Kahina was an outstanding student that brought joy to everyone around her. Her parents indicated, as we have noticed, that she touched the lives of a broad range of students, as her personality and smile were contagious.”

A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, 1931 Houser St., Muscatine.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help raise money for the Ourkhou family’s funeral costs and other expenses. In the span of about a day, the GoFundMe has met its original goal, being able to raise $7,715 at press time. It has now set a new goal of $10,000.

“I wasn’t expecting that much warmth from people,” her father said. “We don’t know them, but they have all been really nice.”

“We’re part of this big community family. We didn’t know that, but now we realize that,” her mother added.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://gofund.me/7475097b.