Utah and Georgia metro areas dominate the top 10. Nationally, 47% of tax filers who earn upwards of $200,000 gave to charity, according to IRS data. The top 10 metro areas in Utah and Georgia exceed the national average by nearly 20%. In these areas, more than two in three high-earning filers claimed charitable tax deductions.
The average rich American gives about $30,600 to charity. IRS data only captures charitable contributions as noted on one's tax return. Nationwide, tax filers earning $200,000 or more deduct an average of $30,600 for charitable contributions.
Data and methodology
To find the places where rich Americans give the most to charity, SmartAsset considered tax filers with an adjusted gross income of $200,000 or more. For that demographic, we compared 384 metro areas across the following three metrics:
- Charitable contributions as a percentage of income.
- Percentage of tax returns with charitable donations.
- Average charitable contribution amount.
Data for all metrics comes from the IRS and is for 2019, the most recent data available.
We ranked each metro area in every metric, giving an equal weighting to all three metrics. We then found each metro area's average ranking. The metro area with the best average ranking places first in our study while the area with the lowest average ranking places last.