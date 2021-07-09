Family of Muscatine County volunteer firefighter killed while biking files suit against driver, TriOak Foods

MUSCATINE — The family of a Muscatine County volunteer firefighter who was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding a bike in 2019 has filed suit against a Morning Sun man accused of driving a semitractor-trailer as well as the business that owned the vehicle.
According to court records, three members of Devin Estabrook’s family — Tonya Estabrook, Cody Estabrook, and Kylea Estabrook — seek a judgement that will “fully, fairly and adequately compensate them for their injuries and damages” from Terry Dwayne Gough and TriOak Foods Inc. The suit was filed on July 6.
While no amount has been indicated in the suit, it claims the plaintiffs are entitled to pre-death medical expenses, the value of the estate Devin Estabrook would have expected to accumulate, damages sustained due to loss of service and support from Estabrook, pre-death pain and suffering, and funeral expenses.
Gough, a driver for TriOak Foods in Oakville, was operating a semitractor-trailer on Highway 61 near 41st Street and Grandview Avenue at 4:51 a.m., Aug. 12, 2019. Estabrook was riding a bike near the shoulder at the same time.
The police report claims Gough reported coming up on Estabrook and trying to avoid hitting him. He was not sure if he hit Estabrook and swerved and looked back in his mirrors. Gough said he saw the lights on the bike and the bicyclist off balance. Gough kept driving, and later checked his vehicle for possible damage.
He later returned to the scene while emergency services were on-site investigating. The Iowa State Patrol investigation found Gough's truck could have struck Estabrook, causing a fatal injury.
The suit claims Gough is negligent due to items that include unsafe passing, failure to stop after causing an accident or call for emergency help, and failure to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations regarding driver fitness.
The suit further claims TriOak is liable for failing to hire competent drivers, failure to train drivers, and failure to supervise the actions of its drivers. The suit alleges TriOak entrusted “the truck to Defendant Terry Gough who TriOak Foods knew or should have known, through the exercise of reasonable care, was an inexperienced or incompetent driver.”
Gough also faces criminal charges for the incident. According to court documents, a final pretrial conference for Gough has been set for 10 a.m. Oct. 22 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. Previously Gough had waived his right to a speedy trial, which would have required the trial to be held within a year of his arraignment. Gough is charged with leaving the scene of a crash – death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $7,500 fine.
The determination to charge Gough was based on the GPS tracking system in the cab of the truck, which showed the truck being in the exact area during the time frame of the incident, according to court documents. The documents also said a review of Gough’s phone shows over 50 searches for such things as “hit and run” and “bicycle accident.”