WAPELLO — It may be another week before stakeholders involved in the U.S. Highway 61 relocation effort around Wapello respond to the latest Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) plan.
Dave Lanz, who farms property south of Wapello that the DOT is considering as a site for a proposed connector road, raised concerns with DOT's plans to supervisors, county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt.
In a Nov. 8 email, DOT District 5 Engineer Jim Armstrong, Fairfield, advised Roehl that DOT proposed to build a gravel connector from the present U.S. 61 to K Avenue on land owned by Dave and Daniel Lanz.
Armstrong said the connector would be built to Farm to Market standards that could later be paved, although not at the DOT’s expense. The connector offer also included constructing a slip ramp interchange south of Wapello and adding a paved median crossover south of the slip ramp for emergency vehicles.
The supervisors and other stakeholders agreed the DOT failed to address installing an overpass over 70th Street and paving the connector road.
Roehl had been directed to develop a letter reminding the DOT about the stakeholders’ conditions on those issues, which he presented at Tuesday's meeting.
Lanz said the DOT proposal would slice his family’s property in half and disrupt a center-point irrigation systeme, along with several bridges the irrigation system used.
Roehl agreed to rewrite the letter to include that point, along with the earlier concerns the stakeholders had developed. He said the letter would be ready for review at the supervisors Dec. 3 meeting.
Roehl and Shutt also presented the supervisors with proposed plans for four projects they said could all be bid out together on Jan. 14. Three of the projects qualified for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
They included relocation of H Avenue east of Grandview; replacement of a bridge on 218th Avenue, southeast of Columbus Junction; and replacement of a bridge on S Avenue, south of Highway 78.
In addition to those three, a fourth project that will not be reimbursed by FEMA and would replace a bridge on 65 St south of Wapello, will also be bid on Jan, 14.
The supervisors approved all four plans.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Held public hearings on a Fiscal Year 20 budget amendment and a proposed rezoning request from A-1 to R-1 of approximately 20 acres south of Wapello. The supervisors later approved both;
• Approved the one-lot Indigo View Subdivision northwest of Columbus Junction;
• Rejected a proposed tax abatement on a mobile home that no longer exists, but the owner failed to pay taxes on for two years before flooding destroyed it;
• Signed a resolution supporting a grant application for shoulder paving on F Avenue.
