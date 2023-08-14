Chicken with chunky mango salsa makes a sweet and spicy dinner. To cube mango: slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit. Helpful ...