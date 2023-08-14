On Saturday, part of Third Street was closed for the Muscatine Area Farmers Market to celebrate its 30th anniversary. More than 50 vendors were on hand, as was the Muscatine Fire Department.
5 recipes for summer classics with a healthy twist
This week's recipe roundup features summer classics — just a little bit healthier. Many of these are great if you have a garden full of produce or a huge farmers market haul.
This kid-friendly recipe is healthy and hearty, and it will taste even better in the summer thanks to the super fresh vegetables used.
It's time to give vegetables the spotlight on the grill this summer.
Chicken with chunky mango salsa makes a sweet and spicy dinner. To cube mango: slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit. Helpful ...
I went to a friend’s house for dinner recently, and one of the side dishes she made was marinated and grilled leeks. Her recipe was so simple: Toss halved leeks in olive oil, soy sauce, garlic powder and freshly cracked black pepper, and grill until tender and sweet.
A frittata is nothing more than an egg pizza. This version, which has leeks, asparagus and corn tucked inside, is topped with sun-dried tomatoes or cherry tomatoes.
This luscious strawberry “nice” cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It’s all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor.