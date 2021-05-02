Farmers market season opens Saturday

MUSCATINE – As Saturday morning opened the new season of the Muscatine Area Farmers Market, it also opened the education of Kirsten and Kira Holler into the world of business and finance.

Feeling it was a good time to teach her two daughters about the importance of work and finance, Jill Holler had the teens help set up the family’s sale booth for the first time at the market, being held in the parking lot on East Third and Cedar. They brought the family’s baked goods to offer the people out for the premiere day of Farmers Market 2021.

“It’s something we love to do so we just thought we would share it down here,” Jill Holler said.

Even while her mother spoke of enjoying time with people marketing their wares, Kira commented that she was interested in making some profit. Jill supports this, as she thought it was a good time to get the girls some experience in business. To prepare for the market, they had calculated the cost of making the homemade cookies, pretzels and puppy chow to figure out pricing.

“I want my kids to understand some options as they get older,” Jill Holler said. “I want them to know what they can do. I thought this would be a good example of how to manage money and run a business.”