Thanks to a bit of extra support from his community, a local car detailer hopes to continue growing his business as he offers his highly-experienced services to anyone looking to give their car a new look.

This week, it was announced that Brandon Gradert, owner of Fat Cat Tint & Ceramic Coatings, 1402 Grandview Avenue Suite #2 in Muscatine, had received the first $1,000 #MakeItMuscatine Startup Grant of 2023, as part of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s funding initiative.

Gradert has worked in vehicle detailing for 25 years, having done it as a full-time job for about a decade. It was only recently in October/November 2022 that he was able to move into his Grandview location, and after using his grant money to purchase signage for the business, he feels as though Fat Cat’s has taken a big step forward as a business.

Through all of this work, Gradert has been able to bring plenty of experience into his own business, which offers professional auto detailing, ceramic coatings, window tinting, paint restoration as well as fleet care and what he calls “biohazard work”, such as mold removal.

Being a certified and fully insured member of the IDA (International Detailers Association), Gradert also emphasized his experience in using “the best products he can find” for his customers, allowing him to specialize in offering his customers higher-end services. For him, he found that this has been able to mesh well with his work ethic.

“I don’t let anything leave unless it’s something I’m happy with,” Gradert said.

He feels his focus on offering a high level of quality and excellent customer service, set his business apart, understanding the need to keep a good reputation within a tight-knit community like Muscatine

“I always try to be upfront and open with everybody,” he said. “And if anybody ever has an issue, they just need to call me or stop back by. I always tell everybody that it’s not a big deal and that I want to make sure that everybody’s happy.”

In addition to the new location and signage, other recent changes Gradert has done include him switching ceramic companies for what he feels is a better option as well as partnering with a manufacturer. He also shared that he will be providing basic professional-level car wash products for people to buy for their own use while they are at his shop.

As for long-term plans, Gradert said that he hopes to eventually offer a mobile unit that does car washes by hand. Understanding that people who work all day wouldn’t want to sit in a car wash afterwards, Gradert hopes that by scheduling customers on either a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis, he and his team could wash these cars without his customers having to worry about anything.

“It wouldn’t be anything too crazy, just a nice quality hand-wash and dry, just like what you get at the car wash. It’s kind of a convenience thing, really,” he said.

Although he has all the equipment ready for it, Gradert isn’t sure when he will be able to offer this service, as he is still trying to find additional employees to help with it.

Gradert added that he hoped to specialize in window-tinting services for agriculture equipment such as tractors in order to make things a bit easier for those who drive them.

“A lot of places don’t focus on that, where as those are guys who support our community and they’re sitting in those tractors for 10, 12, even 14 hours a day in the sun. Nobody really thinks about putting film on their tractor," he said.

For more information on Fat Cat Tint and its services, residents can visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fatcatdetail/.

