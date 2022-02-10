Feather Your Nest moves up the block in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — While Feather Your Nest Interiors was originally the dream of Alyshea Gow’s mother, Gow recalls being raised around many aspects of interior design and is always eager to help people make the most of their living area.

Gow, owner and interior designer at Feather Your Nest, recently unveiled the new store that houses the interior design company. While originally a small furniture store, the business has expanded to meet the needs of the community. After moving just up the street from its original location, the new digs, located at 106 E. Second St., provide about the same amount of space as the previous store, however, the layout allows a retail showroom in the front and displays in the back to aid in such things as paint or tile color selection for interior design.

“I have actually been looking for a new location for Feather Your Nest for quite a few years,” Gow said. “It took a lot of looking – all over town. I looked everywhere to find retail spaces that fit with the retail space I needed. I wanted to stay uptown and luckily this came open.”

She explained Feather Your Nest opened 12 years ago when her parents started the business in 2010. When they retired in 2017, Gow purchased the business from them and has been running it ever since. She said that as she was growing up she remembered watching her mother re-upholster furniture in their home. She said interior design has always been there in her life and that she has never done anything else.

With the expansion of the store, she said she is better able to handle what is now a hot market – kitchen and bath design. Gow said Feather Your Nest is a full-service design store.

“You can come in and customize everything for your remodel or your new home,” she said. “We do everything from kitchens and bathrooms to furniture to window treatments to lighting and tiling. You get to come in and customize it all for you, as you like it and it isn’t going to be anything you can go out and find anywhere else. It is going to be truly unique to you.”

The business has many sources for inventory. Gow tries to have most sources for furniture and cabinetry to be from North America, Midwest when possible, saying she does not have the issues she has had with foreign products.

Gow said the locally owned and family-owned business always strives for top customer service as well as offering items that would be more common in a big city shop than a small business.

“You’ve just got to shop downtown,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0