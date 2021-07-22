FFA students happy to be showing in-person at the Muscatine County Fair

WEST LIBERTY — With the Muscatine County Fair making its return, FFA students are also making their return to the barns and show rings of the Muscatine County Fairgrounds. Although many were still able to compete virtually in 2020, others were happy to have the opportunity to show their livestock in-person.
“I think for all of our kids, they like to see their friends and other people’s animals,” Sam Paul, an FFA adviser at Muscatine High School, said, “The virtual option made it a little bit tougher for them all to interact. So the kids are all excited to be back and to be showing off what they’ve been working at. We’ve had a big crowd for the first two shows, so hopefully that continues on throughout the rest of the fair.”
Soon-to-be eighth-grader Kensley Paul and her sister were preparing to show their sheep on Saturday.
“In total we have nine sheep. I have five and she has four here, and we’ve been working with them since about May,” Kensley said.
Although she has shown livestock since fourth grade and is used to taking care of sheep, Kensley also will show a calf for the first time. That was a bit of an adjustment.
“With sheep, you have to sheer their whole body, but with calves, you only have to clip their head,” she said. Still, she said she was felt confident about all of her livestock.
Kensley said being back on the fairgrounds was much more enjoyable than attending virtually.
“Just the whole experience is better, I think," she said. "You get to watch the other shows, and I think it’s better to show in-person because you can get a better look at all the lambs.”
MHS junior Makenna Kopf and recent graduate Sophie Crook are showing hogs this year. It is Kopf’s first time showing a hog, while Crook has shown hogs two other times.
“I’m excited but a little nervous since I’ve never done this before and there are so many people here,” Kopf said. “But I think it’s a really fun opportunity, and I think more people should show livestock because it’s a fun that you can say, ‘Oh, I’ve shown animals before.’ ”
Crook felt confident about her hog.
“The pigs I’ve seen from Muscatine are looking really good, so I don’t have a fear with it at all," she said. "It’s also just really nice to be back.”
Kopf said: “I think it’s really nice that we get to even have a fair this year, just because I feel like we’ve had a really big turnout. The rings are packed just because people have been missing this type of thing, and I’m just really glad to see everyone here."
Another Muscatine student, incoming freshman Kacie Riess, is showing her bucket calf this year.
“For the past couple years, I’ve been showing hair sheep, which is kind of not a well-known breed around here, so we’re usually the only ones in the class," she said.
Recently, however, Riess has gotten more into the cattle side of things and has bonded with her bucket calf the past several weeks.
“It’s been fun learning about all the new things and making new friends," she said. "It’s been an adjustment, since cows grow up faster and the way you handle them when you first get them is a lot different ... but I’ve enjoyed just spending time with (my calf). She really loves all the attention that she gets, and I’ve really enjoyed building a bond with her and just getting to know her.”
Riess said her main hope for the fair was that both she and her bucket calf could go into the ring and have fun during their showing.
“I don’t want her to get too stressed out; I want her to just stay calm,” Riess said. She also is hoping to get the chance to show her calf again next year.
“I think our kids have done a nice job on their projects," Sam Paul said. "There’s a lot of tough competition at the fair, so our goal coming in is to just have our kids learn a lot and that they exhibit their animals to the best of their abilities. I think they’re going to have a really successful fair."
He also encouraged everyone to come out and check out the FFA projects.
“There’s probably some students here with animals and livestock that are neighbors of yours," he said. "We’ve even had a lot of people comment that they didn’t even know that someone they knew had an animal at the fair. So come on out and check out all the kids’ hard work and projects.”