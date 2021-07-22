FFA students happy to be showing in-person at the Muscatine County Fair

“For the past couple years, I’ve been showing hair sheep, which is kind of not a well-known breed around here, so we’re usually the only ones in the class," she said.

Recently, however, Riess has gotten more into the cattle side of things and has bonded with her bucket calf the past several weeks.

“It’s been fun learning about all the new things and making new friends," she said. "It’s been an adjustment, since cows grow up faster and the way you handle them when you first get them is a lot different ... but I’ve enjoyed just spending time with (my calf). She really loves all the attention that she gets, and I’ve really enjoyed building a bond with her and just getting to know her.”

Riess said her main hope for the fair was that both she and her bucket calf could go into the ring and have fun during their showing.

“I don’t want her to get too stressed out; I want her to just stay calm,” Riess said. She also is hoping to get the chance to show her calf again next year.