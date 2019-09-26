Fiber to the Home installations are ramping up, Muscatine Power & Water General Manager Gage Huston told the Board of Water, Electric and Communications Trustees on Tuesday.
Crews performing underground drops and underground mainline construction have particularly increased in number in recent weeks. "We've seen lots of new personnel come in," Huston said. "We are in much better shape than we were, but this work will continue to be a challenge."
"Are you happy with the month-to-month installations we're seeing?" Board Member Susan Eversmeyer asked.
"We're still not there yet," Huston replied. "We're working through one of the hardest parts of the project, with all the underground drops. It isn't where it has to be."
Huston reported that underground drops in September increased from 11.4 to16.4 per day and most recently to 20.2 per day. Monthly customer conversions in 2019 have ranged from a low of 155 to a high of 250 with an average of 210. With additional crews on the job, they are expected to increase to about 400 per month.
CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS
A representative of union employees at Muscatine Power & Water asked management to treat employees fairly during upcoming contract negotiations.
"There's a lot of good employees," Eric Donald of IBEW Local 55 told the board. "They are very dedicated."
Donald referred to 2017 legislation that restricted public union bargaining rights and an Iowa Supreme Court ruling in May that upheld the legislation. Under the law, public employees can bargain for wages but not for insurance, hours, vacations, holidays, overtime pay, and health and safety matters unless employers agree to negotiate those matters. "Just because the law says it's allowed doesn't mean it's the right thing to do," Donald told the board. "In the 12 years I've been here, we've had a good relationship. I know you have trouble finding employees. We'd like to keep that good relationship open."
You have free articles remaining.
"I would echo the comment that we have some very good workers, especially over the winter, which you mentioned," Huston replied.
Board members enthusiastically thanked Donald for his comments and for the commitment of MP&W employees.
FINANCIAL REPORT
MP&W's Electric and Communications Utilities outperformed their August budgets, but not the Communications Utility. Net income of $166,000 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but actual net income was $127,000 for a closing balance of $9,171,000 and debt of $15,237,000.
August net income of $41,000 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but actual profit of $127,000 was posted with a closing balance of $5,686,000 and debt of $14,525,000.
A loss of $64,000 was budgeted for the Electric Utility in August. Instead, net income of $261,000 was realized for a closing balance of $65,954,000 and no debt.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The Board ratified August expenditures and transactions totaling $11,234,561.
- The Board awarded a $220,042 contract for underground electrical work in the HNI parking lot related to the Mississippi Drive Corridor Project to Triple B Construction of Wilton. Huston said construction is not expected before spring.
- Huston reported the annual invitation-only Power Breakfast will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Muscatine Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the recently renovated customer lobby. The event will be recorded and available for viewing by MPW Cable customers on Public Access Channel 9 and through MachLink Fiber TV on demand folders.
- Huston reported employees will wear pink hardhats in October to honor breast cancer patients. "It's neat to see those pink hardhats out in the community," Huston said.
- The Board went into closed session to conduct a six month performance review of Huston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.