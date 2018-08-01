MUSCATINE — Power and Water's Fiber to the Home project is significantly behind schedule. And MP&W officials are exploring ways to pick up the pace — including the possibility of going to court. But they hope legal action won't be necessary.
The project, replacing coaxial cable with high speed fiber optic wiring for customers of MP&W's Communications Utility, got underway in May of 2017 under the direction of the general contractor, Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG).
MP&W General Manager Sal LoBianco reported at Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees, the project is behind schedule because AEG work crews have not been adequately staffed, but he added the crews on hand are working extremely hard.
"They are still working with the staff they have, which is committed," LoBianco told the board.
Tim Reed, MP&W's Director of Utility Service Delivery, said fiber connection for around 1,500 residential customers and 12 commercial customers has been completed. But that's only about 15 percent completion. It should be 50 percent, he said.
"The project is significantly behind schedule, and it's obvious we won't get it completed by the end of the year," said Reed.
The board went into closed session to discuss potential litigation. Back in open session, no decisions were made. But a news release issued after Tuesday evening's meeting said MP&W and AEG are discussing potential changes to the construction contract along with revised schedules and costs.
"As we work through this, we want our customers to know we are committed to completing the Fiber project," LoBianco said in the press release. "All parties are much better served if mutually agreeable terms can be reached. We're hopeful that will be the result."
Environmental Issues
A test burn of miscanthus grass biofuel in the Unit 7 boiler was successful, Power Production and Supply Director Gage Huston reported. But he added use of the alternative fuel won't move forward because of the cost.
"It's more than double the cost of coal," Huston told the board, but he didn't rule it out entirely. "It's something we can have in our back pocket, depending on the financial situation."
Huston also reported the solar garden project is on hold because of limited customer interest.
"Staff has decided to put this project aside for the time being," said Huston.
He added tax incentives for solar will begin phasing out in 2019. On a positive note, Huston said proceeds from MP&W's partnership with South Fork Wind were 29.7 percent above budget in the year's second quarter.
On the federal level, the process has started to replace the Clean Power Plan, Legal and Regulatory Services Director Brandy Olson reported. She said she expects action this fall.
"The Trump administration is not really moving forward at any quick pace to address these issues," she said.
Olson also reported the EPA placed MP&W in sulphur dioxide non attainment, but she expects the utility to be in full attainment by spring.
Financial Report
All three utilities outperformed the budget in the first six months of 2018. A net loss of $2,047,166 was budgeted for the Electric Utility, but profit of $125,803 was posted for a closing cash balance of $57,941,000 and no debt.
Profit of $18,187 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but the actual profit was $227,060 with a closing cash balance of $6,749,000 and debt of $14,933,000.
The Communication Utility's budgeted profit was $663,845, but actual profit was $1,037,506 with debt of $17,638,000.