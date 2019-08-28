MUSCATINE — Muscatine Power and Water's Fiber to Home project will take a half year longer and cost more than a million dollars more anticipated. On Tuesday evening the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees approved a revised project summary form, a contract change order, and a second contract amendment for the project, increasing the cost by $1,393,934 to $19.1 million. And anticipated project completion has been extended another six months to August of 2020.
"The key takeaway is not the cost per unit is going up. It's the scope of the work," General Manager Gage Huston told the board. "Rather than wait until we are over the estimate, we wanted to get a good estimate before you now."
Drivers for the cost increase include increases associated with new head-end equipment and outside plant construction. At the same time, there have been some reductions in cost of fiber cabling as well as some management costs being handled by in-house staff. "Even with these contract changes, we believe the project will still come in around $1.5 million below what it would have with the next lowest bidder for the outside construction," Huston said.
A major problem has been in accomplishing underground installation of fiber drops. The project contractor, Georgia based Atlantic Engineering Group, has been securing additional crews to conduct underground drops. Delays were also caused by the harsh winter and wet spring.
Smart energy provider
Muscatine Power and Water is being designated as a Smart Energy Provider by the American Public Power Association, Huston announced. The designation recognizes commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency and environmental initiatives that support a goal of providing low cost, high quality, and safe and reliable electric services. "The designation reinforces MP&W's commitment to our customers in providing efficient and reliable energy service while being mindful of the impact to our environment," said Huston.
This is the first year the designation has been offered. Over sixty public power utilities have received the inaugural designation, which lasts for two years.
Financial report
All three utilities at Muscatine Power and Water continue to outperform the budget for the year, although the Communications Utility saw a slight dip in July.
The Electric Utility posted profit of $294,501 in July, although a loss of $256,725 was budgeted. For the year through July, loss of $2,611,479 was budgeted, but profit of $604,953 was posted for a closing balance of $64,723,000 and no debt.
July loss of $2,614 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but profit of $73,598 was posted. For the year through July, profit of $133,192 was budgeted, but actual profit of $273,989 was posted for a closing balance of $5,611,000 and debt of $14,525,000.
July profit of $154,614 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but actual profit of $124,598 was posted. For the year through July, profit of $1,008,498 was budgeted, but actual profit of $1,395,300 was posted for a closing balance of $9,280,000 and debt of $15,721,000.
In other business
- The board ratified payment of July expenditures and transactions totaling $12,154,768
- The board accepted a revised estimate of $350,000, an increase of $163,000, for replacement of a main air handling unit for the Administration and Operations Center
- The board approved a recommendation requesting the Mayor and City Council to designate Oct. 6-12, 2019 as Public Power Week
- The board went into closed session to discuss collective bargaining strategy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.