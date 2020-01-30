MUSCATINE — Cold winter weather hasn't put the chill on Muscatine Power and Water's Fiber to the Home Project as the push to install fiber optic cable in Muscatine proceeds.
Erika Cox, MP&W's director of customer and technology experience, provided an update to the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening during a review of critical issues and key performance indicators at Tuesday's monthly board meeting.
"We're feeling good about where we're sitting right now," Cox told the board, adding that around 54 percent of customer hookups have been completed. She said the project contractor, Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group (AEG), added two crews to conduct underground feeds in November.
"They released two crews that were causing us challenges," she added. She said crews from AEG and MP&W have been working well together. "The collaboration between the two teams has been really positive."
Board member Susan Eversmeyer questioned whether the project can wrap up by the August 2020 deadline, saying it will require doing 500 hookups per month. "Although Fiber to the Home seems to be making great strides, I'm concerned about meeting the August deadline," Eversmeyer said.
General Manager Gage Huston said he's hopeful, but cautiously optimistic. "It will take a lot of vigilance," he said. "The things we feel like we can control, we certainly are trying to control."
NEW TRANSMISSION LINE PLANS
Plans for a new 161,000 volt transmission line skirting the northwest side of Muscatine continue to make progress, Ryan Streck, Director of Utility Service Delivery, reported during the quarterly update. Streck said it's unfortunate that the line will impact some of the finest farmland in the area, but he's hopeful easements can be attained without resorting to eminent domain. "The transmission line will ensure continued reliability for electric service in the area for years to come and will favorably affect thousands," said Streck. "We are working to minimize impact to landowners while balancing needs of the region."
CYBER SECURITY
Steps continue to be underway to protect MP&W from cyber break-ins, Brandy Olson, Director of Legal, Regulatory, and People Services, reported during the quarterly update. Olson said utilities have been cautioned to be on alert because of international tension. "For a couple of weeks, things were pretty concerning," Olson said. "We were all told to be on alert, for a long time."
Olson said MP&W hasn't experienced specific threats but has taken preventative steps. "We are monitoring the phishing attempts and will be providing more quarterly updates," she told the board.
Although MP&W hasn't had a direct problem, Olson said MP&W has had to deal with breaches experienced by some vendors. "We've had a number over the past year, but none have compromised our security," she said.
FINANCIAL REPORT
A first glance at the bottom lines of MP&W's three utilities seems to indicate tremendous windfalls for 2019. But the profit is a paper one, due to a procedural change in calculating depreciation of assets and equipment, reported Brad Spratt, Interim Director of Finance and Administrative Services. "It's going to look like we have really great profit, but it's really a paper profit," said Spratt. "It will be a big change going forward, much easier to manage."
Under the old depreciation methods, the 2019 budget called for a loss of $3,594,402 for the Electric Utility and profits of $411,811 and $634,180 for the Water and Communications Utilities respectively. But under the new system, the profits are $13,342,068 with a cash balance of $63.5 million for the Electric Utility, $634,180 with a cash balance of $4.9 million for the Water Utility, and $2,326,234 with a cash balance of $2.6 million for the Communications Utility.
Although the profits appear to be significant, they are one-time non cash adjustments caused by the change in depreciation methods, Spratt stressed.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified payment of December expenditures and transactions totaling $15,392,690.
- The board approved a revised Project Summary Form for the Mississippi Drive Water Main Replacement Project, raising the cost from $623,000 to $822,000.
- The board set March 3 to receive bids and March 31 to hold a public hearing and recommend awarding a contract for the Unit 9 Electrostatic Precipitator roof.
