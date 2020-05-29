Fiber to the Home Project resumes after COVID shutdown

MUSCATINE — Work is resuming on Muscatine Power and Water's Fiber to the Home Project, Erika Cox, MP&W's director of customer and technology experience, told the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening. Work was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cox said crews from Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group returned to Muscatine May 18, and weekly updates on MP&W's Facebook page will tell where crews will be working. "We're really trying to amp up the customer communications so they know what's going on," said Cox.
Cox said crews are trying to minimize service interruptions, but some will be necessary because of impending splicing jobs. "We schedule those for overnight," she said. "They will impact a lot of customers but are necessary."
Cox said customers can help by advising crews where underground lines, like sprinkler systems and dog fences, are located. She added that around 64 percent of customers have been switched over from traditional coaxial cable to high speed fiber.
CUTOFFS TO RESUME
Fiber to the Home isn't the only MP&W activity to get underway again. Late fees and service disconnections had been halted because of possible customer hardships caused by the pandemic. General Manager Gage Huston said the Iowa Utilities Board will allow disconnections to resume May 28, but MP&W will resume late fees and disconnections June 17. Huston said delinquent accounts in February and March were similar to prior years, but there was an uptick in April. They are down a little in May, he continued. "We're starting to look at the data every week now," Huston said. "We encourage customers who are behind to talk to us."
Huston also reported a three phase plan is underway to return MP&W employees to their worksites. He said he expects the main lobby to be open around June 17.
MISSISSIPPI DRIVE WORK RESUMES
MP&W's work associated with the city's Mississippi Drive Corridor Improvement Project is expected to ramp up as well. The Board approved a bid of $1,131,944 from Marmon Utility, LLC -- Kerite Cable Services of Seymour, Connecticut for the Mississippi Drive Corridor Underground Cable Pull Project. The installation of underground cable, about three inches in diameter, will allow overhead lines to be removed. "It's pretty specialized work and will take some pretty specialized equipment," Huston said.
The motion for approval came from Board Member Keith Porter. "I'm excited about this project," he said. "The riverfront is going to look so much better."
The board also approved a change order of $87,192 for installation of 69kV line and conduit from Second and Oak Streets to Fourth and Poplar Streets. Even with the increase, the entire $5.9 million project is still expected to come in at or under budget.
FINANCIAL REPORT
The bottom lines of MP&W's three utilities show a mixed bag, thanks in part to COVID-19. The Electric Utility is running well ahead of budget, showing a net profit of $516,686 for April instead of the budgeted $226,133, and profit of $2,279,192 for the year to date through April instead of the budgeted $1,323,336.
The Water Utility, however, posted profit of $33,188 for April instead of the budgeted $51,117. Brad Spratt, interim director of finance and administrative services, said the lower figure reflects the rate increase that had been scheduled for April 1 not being implemented. For the year to date through April, the Water Utility was budgeted to show profit of $212,040, but profit of $263,403 was posted.
The Communications Utility was budgeted to show profit of $169,172 for April but instead posted loss of $48,210. For the year to date through April, profit of $598,916 was budgeted, but actual profit was $46,727. Spratt said the lower figures reflect a change in figuring depreciation.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified expenditures and transactions for April totaling $10,747,245.
- The board approved a Revised Project Summary Form for the Help Desk/Mail Room Conversion Project, increasing the anticipated cost by around $40,000 to $171,934.
- Huston reported MP&W has received the Exceptional Electric Reliability Award from the American Public Power Association for the second straight year.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.