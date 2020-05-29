Fiber to the Home Project resumes after COVID shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Work is resuming on Muscatine Power and Water's Fiber to the Home Project, Erika Cox, MP&W's director of customer and technology experience, told the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening. Work was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cox said crews from Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group returned to Muscatine May 18, and weekly updates on MP&W's Facebook page will tell where crews will be working. "We're really trying to amp up the customer communications so they know what's going on," said Cox.

Cox said crews are trying to minimize service interruptions, but some will be necessary because of impending splicing jobs. "We schedule those for overnight," she said. "They will impact a lot of customers but are necessary."

Cox said customers can help by advising crews where underground lines, like sprinkler systems and dog fences, are located. She added that around 64 percent of customers have been switched over from traditional coaxial cable to high speed fiber.

CUTOFFS TO RESUME