Muscatine Power and Water's Fiber-to-the-Home Project continues to make slow progress.
MP&W General Manager Sal LoBianco reported to the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees Tuesday evening the work is going much slower than planned, but the contract workers who are still in town are doing excellent work.
Around 1,700 fiber conversions have been completed. Installations in the downtown area are ongoing With appointments being scheduled along the south side of Second Street. And some residents in the Mulberry Manor and Briman Prairie should receive installation mailers soon if they haven't already.
Financial report
All three utilities at Muscatine Power and Water continue to outperform the budget. Figures for July and the year through July were released during Tuesday evening's board meeting.
The Electric Utility was budgeted to show profit of $81,320 in July but instead showed profit of $350,340. For the year through July, a loss of $1,965,845 was budgeted, but profit of $476,236 was posted for a closing balance of $59,057,000 and no debt.
July profit of $58,156 was budgeted, but actual profit was $113,299. For the year through July, profit of $77,345 was budgeted, but actual profit of $340,366 was posted for a closing balance of $6,837,000 with debt of $14,955,000.
For the Communications Utility, July profit of $138,615 was budgeted, but actual profit was $236,050. For the year through July, profit of $802,458 was budgeted, but actual profit of $1,273,570 was posted for a closing balance of $12,795,000 and debt of $18,562,000.
Safety first
A safety milestone has been reached at Muscatine Power and Water. LoBianco reported that as of August 7, MP&W employees had worked 365 days without an OSHA reportable injury.
"We're happy our employees are going home intact to their families," LoBianco told the board. "It's a win-win-win for us, our employees, and our customers when our employees are not hampered from work injuries and available to keep serving our customers."
